The Colombia national team is already in the United States for a friendly match – international football – sport

the Colombia Choice He continues his preparations for Sunday’s match Honduras In the United States, in a friendly match.

Reinaldo Rueda’s national team on Thursday held a physical and physiological recovery training session at the hotel in Barranquilla, after training with football on Wednesday.

After that, the players Andres Colorado and Daniel Giraldo gave a virtual press conference to talk about the national team and the friendly match and the upcoming qualifiers for the Colombian team.

Giraldo commented on Wednesday’s matches. “They were demanding matches, and they are measuring us for what the game will be against Honduras. I had the opportunity to play with Steven Vega and Andrés Colorado, and I already know them. We have to prove that we are in good shape.”

in the United States

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, the national team departed for the United States, arriving in Fort Lauderdale around 8:30 p.m.

The team’s preparations continue on Friday before the match against Honduras on Sunday.

This group consists of players mostly from the local environment, among them Miguel Borja, who scored four goals in soccer training on Wednesday. Among those abroad, Juan Fernando Quintero stands out, and another is looking for his place in the main team to face Peru and Argentina in the confrontation.

