Honduras vs. US 2-1; USA without Olympians and H go to Tokyo 2020!

The Honduras scored their first CONCACAF ticket ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, beating the United States 2-1, In order to go to The fourth Olympic Games in a row He thus shows his strength in football for men under 23 years old.

Without your best player Kelvin AriagaHanging due to the accumulation of cards, the Crachusus confirmed their status as Favorite group to leave the United States again, Who hasn’t attended the Olympic men’s soccer since then Beijing 2008.

It was a catrachus Group leaders b At the Jalisco stadium, they played a good game, punched when they had to, and They took advantage of the failures of stars and stripes to register for a ticket.

On a sunny afternoon in Guadalajara, the Hondurans began to attack, Rigoberto Rivas He got the first goal in the 25th minute, but he couldn’t get a good cross and they left a clear opportunity.

Three minutes later, the United States goalkeeper, David Ochoa Halt a free throw that carries danger.

When it seemed that they would rest without goals, The score was 1-0 in the 45th minute, when Juan Carlos Obregon scored In the US target in the Honduran attack Denel Maldonado He got a long pass, pointed his head at his teammate and thus opened the scoring.

Hit Honduras again at the start of the second half When the goalkeeper Ochoa was wrong Because he didn’t wipe the ball that Aaron Herrera gave him, and he smashed it Luis Palma makes it 2-0 in the 47th minute.

This was a severe blow to the United States. They are still trying the match and in the 52nd minute, Jackson Yewell made it 2-1 with a superb goal by placing the ball in the corner of Honduras goal. The duel continued and Yuel now attempted a free kick in the 68th minute, which was saved by Alex Barrios.

Subsequently, the United States tried, and did so unsuccessfully, to do so New failure in this category and exit from Tokyo 2020.