The Olympic team will conclude its preparations with a new friendly match in Japan

The Argentina U-23 national team will conclude their preparations for the upcoming Olympic Games tomorrow with a new friendly match against host Japan.

After last Friday’s victory in Tokyo, the team led by Fernando Batista moved to Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, where the match will take place from 7:45 am (ART) and will be broadcast by TyC Sports.

In the first match, Argentina won 1-0 with a goal by striker Adolfo Gaich.

“We will try to see most of the players who attended,” Busha told the AFC website, so the team will have some differences as to who played Friday in Tokyo.

On April 21, at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, the draw for the Olympic tournament will take place from July 21 to August 7, 2021, with 16 teams participating.

In addition to Argentina and Japan, it is already ranked: Spain, France, Romania, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia, Ivory Coast, Egypt, South Africa, Brazil and New Zealand.

It remains the CONCACAF representatives, who will meet today at the pre-Olympic semi-finals between Mexico, Canada, Honduras and the United States.

Possible formations

Japan: Osako; Sugawara, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Itakura y Hatat; Kota Watanabe e Nakayama; Miyoshi, Kobo, Mituma; I, Tagawa. NDTV: Akinobu Yokuchi.

Argentina: Joaquin Blasquez; Kevin McAllister, Nahuen Perez, Bruno Amioni and Alexandru Burnaby; Santiago Heise and Lucas Gonzalez; Benjamin Rolleiser, Fernando Valenzuela, Juan Brunetta; And Adolfo Gaich. DT: Fernando Batista.

Stadium: Kitakyushu

Pettero: Srikrishna Coimbatore

Time: 7.45.

TV: TyC Sports. (Title)