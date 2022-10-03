How do you know if you’re muted on Instagram

If you suspect that someone has silenced you on Instagram, in this post we will show you how you can check it.

Become Instagram The favorite app of millions of people To share a little of their daily life. In addition, it is a tool that allows you to learn about the latest news from celebrities, who usually have accounts with the largest number of followers on the platform.

Because Many people share intimate aspects of their livesThe app contains features designed to protect users’ privacy, such as the ability to Block private messagesso you can limit who can contact you in this way, but you can also silence people.

When you mute someone, it means that you will not see that person’s content, stories or files Their posts will appear in your feed, but since it’s not a ban, you can still go to their profile and check it out. However, it is possible that some users may mute you and you do not know it, because the platform does not notify you of this action.

How do you know if the audio is muted on Instagram?

As mentioned earlier, the platform does not send a notification if someone mutes you, but neither does There is a feature that allows you to know him. However, this does not mean that there are no ways to discover this information.

Instagram has repeatedly emphasized that it is fully committed to Security and privacy of its usersso if it notifies you that you have been muted, it would be against that aspect.

However, there is a way to Find out if you are muted on Instagrambut it mainly consists of slightly evaluating the interactions of other accounts.

There is no longer interaction with your stories

Instagram has an advantage They are called “stories” or “stories”Users can share videos or photos that last up to 24 hours before they disappear. Also, you can check Who watched your stories? even Download it.

However, if you suspect that a user has muted you and want to find out, there is a good method for that Interact with your stories.

For example, if this person I used to watch your stories And even replying to them, but now it doesn’t, that could be an indication that they silenced you. You can confirm this if you notice that this user continues to show activity on the platform when posting content.

Interaction with your posts also disappears

Another way to verify that you have been muted on the platform is by interacting with your posts.

If this person used to give Love her to your posts and even commented on itbut now it is not showing and still showing activity on the platform, this is probably because your content is not showing in their feed and they have muted you.

Obviously, these methods aren’t as reliable as a feature built into the platform, but they can give you an idea of ​​it If you are silenced or not.