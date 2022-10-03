Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have these features in the third installment of Bonus Tracks Pass

We bring you an interesting video related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is already around Mario Kart and more specifically from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

After the release of Latest update 2.1.0 and new tracks from Bonus Tracks PassIn this article, we were able to watch a video highlighting two key unreleased items that will be coming to the game with the third round of the Bonus Clues Pass. They are as follows:

Imported flowers from the base game

Grass and dirt are similar to the basic end game

For the first time since Mario Kart Wii, we have vertical jumps on the ramps

Loose chain gnawing also appears for the first time in Mario Kart 8.

Here you can see these functions:

We remind you of the details of the third installment of the card:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Delivery 3 – Bonus Tracks Pass: This winter, new tracks are coming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe With the 3rd installment of downloadable content from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Track Card. Delivery 3 will include eight tracks, including Gift Village Mario Kart Tourpeach garden Mario Kart DS. The Bonus Track Pass can be purchased separately from the Nintendo eShop, but can also be accessed at no additional cost as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

