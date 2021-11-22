About five months after arrival Mars, Perseverance surprised the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, with photos it took of a hypothetical helicopter flying over Mars.

As reported, it lasted about 160.5 seconds in the air, which caught the attention of management personnel.

However, it is not a helicopter like the one we know with its crew. It is the iconic planet Mars with flight number 13. It was considered the most complex mission, as it involved flying in various terrains within the geological feature ‘Sitah’.

How is the helicopter they recorded while flying on the surface of Mars

It has innovative solar cells, batteries and other components. Ingenuity does not carry scientific instruments and is an independent experiment from the March 2020 Perseverance rover. The helicopter weighs only about 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms).

It features four specially designed carbon fiber blades, arranged on two rotors rotating in the opposite direction at about 2,400 rpm, much faster than a commercial helicopter on Earth.

With information from NASA

