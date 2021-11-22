How is the helicopter they recorded while flying on the surface of Mars

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

About five months after arrival Mars, Perseverance surprised the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, with photos it took of a hypothetical helicopter flying over Mars.

As reported, it lasted about 160.5 seconds in the air, which caught the attention of management personnel.

More Stories

WhatsApp Web | How to make the app notify you that someone has called | Applications | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | data

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Web | The trick to find out which country the contact is using the app | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

C / 2021 Leonard, the comet that will wash away the Earth and can be seen with the naked eye later this year

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | The ultimate trick to find out if someone has added you to their contact list | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to get Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Cyberpunk 2077 may come to Xbox Game Pass

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Five tech jobs with the largest female presence, according to Senati | Science and Technology | Economie

32 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mexico will host the League of Legends World Cup for the first time

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How is the helicopter they recorded while flying on the surface of Mars

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

Something dangerous is happening ″ with global democracy according to a report | world | DW

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

China and the United States cooperate in the World Cup – Sports Center

40 mins ago Leland Griffith