Genshin Impact introduces upcoming characters Yoon Joon and Shinhee – Kodasai

On the official Twitter account of the video game I developed miHoYoAnd Jinshin effectDetails of two playable characters have been revealed: Yoon Joon, “The Prima Donna of the Stage” And Shinhee, “The Super Hermit”. The statement included some descriptions of these characters, but did not reveal when they would be available through the title’s gacha mechanism.

  • Shinhee, “The Super Hermit”: described asAn ethereal soul in a mortal world“She will be a character from Element Cryo and from a constellation.”peak painYour description writes: «An ethereal soul in a mortal world. Whether she was an immortal witch or a white-haired witch, with what eyes did people look at this mysterious young woman? Her secrets and feelings are hard to guess as clouds drifting from the mountains».
  • Yoon Joon, “The Prima Donna of the Stage”: described asThe current director of Yoon Han Opera CompanyYou will be a character from Geo Element and Opera Grandis Constellation. Your description writes: «The current director of Opera Company Yoon Han. If you ever see Eun Jin shaking his head at a rock concert, please refrain from telling everyone about it. Otherwise, her elders might scold her again.».

Jinshin effect Available on mobile devices, Playstation 4And PlayStation 5 and a Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“From the video game released globally on October 13, while”Version 2.3It is scheduled to be released on November 24. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and generated over $2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog QooApp employment this link.

Description of the Jinshin Effect

Genshin Impact is a free open world RPG that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveller”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his missing brother and reveals the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of Teyvat’s seven major cities, each with vast surrounding cultures, stories and landscapes, offering a variety of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures to explore. Players discover it. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

