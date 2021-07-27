How to activate Left Mode for WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger

About 12% of the world’s population is believed to be left-handed.

It is no secret that social networks are today one of the most important tools of humankind. The combination of the internet and social openness has made these platforms the most visited in the world. for example, Facebook alone has about 2.74 billion users worldwideIt is followed by YouTube where 2,291 million people have registered on its platform. The top three positions were sealed by WhatsApp with no less than two billion.

Now, in the midst of the social “utopia” that these apps represent, there is still a lot to work towards in terms of inclusion on their platforms. Although there are currently many tools that allow the participation of people with some type of disability, the progress that has been made to be able to include all people in a homogeneous manner is still limited, Even when these represent some difference that cannot be considered an absence of some abilities; They are simply “different”.

Thus, one of the most criticized categories, especially for messaging apps, are left. People who are left-handed dominant tend to struggle when they want to type on their technology devices, considering the way the keyboard is positioned as well as other details within apps.

In real life, it is normal, for example, in classrooms that there are special chairs or desks for these students, With it they can optimally accommodate their laptops and thus can write without getting tired of more.

Thus, Google, through its Android mobile operating system, appears to have taken inspiration from left-handed chairs when merging a file “left hand position”Users with this condition do not have to suffer further when typing on their mobile phones.

The good thing about this tool is that it is not typical of the application, but it is built into all devices with Android 9 or higher, so if you select it It will be turned on by default in almost all applications installed on the mobile phone.

To be able to implement this change on your mobile device, you just have to follow these simple steps:

1. Go to section Settings NS session, as applicable on your phone.

2. Select option About phone Then press Phone information.

3. At the bottom of this screen is technical data known as complete the number. You must click on it three times until a message confirming this appears He is already programmed..

4. Now you will have to go back to session and search Additional settings.

5. In that list, you will have to find the tool Developer Options.

6. Finally, locate the tool Force use of right-to-left formatting direction and click on it.

Of course, if you are not satisfied with the new configuration, you can always refer to Developer Options and disable “left mode”.

It should be remembered that in the event that this option does not work for a particular application, it is better to go to the Play Store and check for an update of the application. If not, Just press the refresh button that will appear under the name and photo and that’s it!

