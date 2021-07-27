The codename for the new Android 13 is Tiramisu

33 mins ago Leo Adkins

Image of the article titled The codename for the new Android 13 is Tiramisu

Since its first version arrived in 2008, the Android operating system has had a candy name to accompany each of its major updates. Until the release of Android 10, Google decided to simplify it and leave the number only in its generic name. However, Android still has a pretty cool codename behind the scenes.

Most OS veterans will remember the glorious days of Android 2.0 Eclair or 2.2 Froyo, and may remember the classic Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or the newer Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Since Android 10, the operating system has lost this candy name to users all over the world, but among the developers responsible for AOSP (Android Open Source Project), each version had a candy name: Android 10 was called Fifteen Tart, Android 11 Red Velvet Cake and Android 12 Snow Con.

Now it’s the turn of the next version, Android 13, in which they discovered it XDA DevelopersOn the AOSP development platform, they renamed it from Android 13 “T” to Android 13 Tiramisu, in honor of the dessert of Italian origin with a coffee flavor.

Android 13 is expected to arrive sometime in 2022, and while we officially have that boring and lonely number, we’ll always know we’re up against a Tiramisu version of the OS, and we can celebrate it in partohn of this delicious dessert.[[[[[XDA Developers via phone arena]

