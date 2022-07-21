How to have two WhatsApp applications on the same mobile

Involved

We show whether it is possible to have two WhatsApp applications on the same mobile. In addition, we show you in which cases it is useful to have this function.

whatsapp is The default app for most users courier in our country. It is so popular that many people need it You have two WhatsApp on the same mobile. But is it possible to use two independent modes on the same phone? For which users would it be interesting to have this function? If so, what steps should you follow to get it on your device? Read on to discover the answers to all your questions.

Get WhatsApp on the same mobile. Can it be done and why is it necessary?

officially, WhatsApp does not allow you to have more than one account by phone. This sets it significantly apart from its main competitor, cable, which allows its users to manage two or more files with one phone. But thanks to the efforts of developers outside of the company that runs WhatsApp, i.e. GoalNowadays There is a possibility to log into two files with the same mobile phone. How?

First of all, maybe under what circumstances it is useful Open two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously on one device. To show you the possibilities offered by this option, let’s give three examples:

Users with two SIM cards . Dual SIM phones are very popular. Thanks to this system, the user can receive calls and messages from two independent lines in one station. Unfortunately, with the current restrictions on WhatsApp, messages are excluded from this platform. The solution? Follow one of the methods listed below.

. Dual SIM phones are very popular. Thanks to this system, the user can receive calls and messages from two independent lines in one station. Unfortunately, with the current restrictions on WhatsApp, messages are excluded from this platform. The solution? Follow one of the methods listed below. Managing a family member’s account . Another situation that will come in handy is to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. Perhaps you would like to control your children’s WhatsApp more closely or help an elderly person receive and read their messages.

. Another situation that will come in handy is to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. Perhaps you would like to control your children’s WhatsApp more closely or help an elderly person receive and read their messages. Access to company profile. WhatsApp can also be associated with a professional profile. If your company has an active account on the platform, having two versions of the application is ideal for reading received messages.

Important limitations that should be highlighted

All the ways we tell you here allow you to get a file two accounts max From WhatsApp on the same phone. Therefore, if you intend to manage three or more profiles, you will have no choice but to use a second device.

Additionally, remember that we wrote this guide with you in mind. android devices, which is a system in which the implementation of the aforementioned methods is easy. However, for all those who use an iOS phone, at the end of the article, we provide a perfect solution for Use my whatsapp account on the iPhone.

All the ways to get two WhatsApp apps on the same mobile

With the main points on the table, you know for a fact that, although not officially, It is possible to have two WhatsApp accounts on the same mobile phone. In addition, we have given you some examples of the use that can be given to this function. Now it remains to be seen how to put all of the above into practice.

Integrated method in your device

Integrates many layers of customization function Dual apps. Which consists? Essentially, the system creates a standalone version of the apps where you usually need to log in with an account, such as Instagram, Facebook and of course WhatsApp.

Some manufacturers that integrate this feature are Samsung, realme, Huawei, Honor or Xiaomi. If we take the latter as a reference, this is how you duplicate WhatsApp on your device:

Open the phone settings and go to the section Applications. Click on the option Dual apps. Use the . button To make or to invent to complete. As you can see in the screenshots above, in our case, the system corresponds to a total of 35 applications. Select WhatsApp in the list and enable the option Dual apps. Wait for the mirroring service to complete successfully.

When you do that, check if there are two different types of WhatsApp on the home screen and in the app drawer. One of them will be the current one, which you should have already logged in. the other, with Badge inside the iconDuplicate app, with all data erased and ready for you to sign in with a second account.

Install a third-party app

If your device does not originally support a file reflection app, do not worry. You still have a very valid alternative. Happens to install a tool from Google Play Store Which enables the function of copying the software installed on your mobile phone. In the A guide prepared by our colleagues from Andro4All It is recommended Parallel distance. However, there are other utilities that also do the same job, such as 2 accounts also multi-parallel.

Create an account on WhatsApp Business

On Android, there is one last option when it comes to You have two WhatsApp accounts on the same mobile. Just install whatsapp businessThe commercial alternative to instant messaging platform. It is a fully functional application. It makes it easy for you to access popular WhatsApp features like sending files, groups, and individual chats. If you want to know everything about this alternative client, as well as the official, take a look at the article Why your company needs WhatsApp Business: These are all its advantageson Andro4All.

iPhone users, what options do you have?

The truth is that on the iPhone, the odds when it comes to duplicating apps are nil. But we have good news for you dear iOS users reader. whatsapp business Also available on the App Store. So, although you will not be able to duplicate the main WhatsApp client, you will be able to install both developments on your device. This will allow you to sign in to two accounts at the same time on the same iPhone.

