We tell you how you can lock and unlock your mobile using just your voice.

Unlock your mobile phone in a simple way using your voice

Usually to lock the phone we press the power button or the fingerprint sensor. But can you imagine being able Lock and unlock mobile phone with voice?

This feature is not only very convenient, but perfect If the power button is broken And you have no way to lock the phone in order to use it. Of course, of course, you will have to activate this setting Before that you have trouble opening.

It also goes without saying that if you activate the voice unlock, the security level of your mobile phone will go down a little. Keep that in mind.

How to lock and unlock your mobile phone with your voice on Android

Today we try Automation and optimization All we can. Not only in terms of home automation, but also in terms of the actions that mobile devices allow us to do.

In this case, the attribute we are going to see is a property Voice lock the phone. So make sure you take care of your voice and don’t get too rough.

that’s it steps to follow:

Disable all unlocking systems

First of all, what you need to do is Removing unlock systems. Any security code or PIN, pattern, fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, etc. In order for the trick to work and you can unlock the phone using just your voice, you will have to deactivate everything.

It’s a bit risky, especially if you lose your phone or if you unlock it by mistake. But it’s the only way to do a trick Unlock by voice. So you will have to set a measure of your preference.

Install a launcher on your Android phone

Since actions cannot be configured on the system’s own launcher, you will have to install larger actions on your Android device. Choose one of The best launchers for Androidwhich you want, and then you can proceed to the next step.

Make sure active listening is activated

The next thing you need to do is check it out by saying “ok google”Your mobile phone responds. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Google app on your Android phone

Click on your profile picture and then on Settings

Click on “Audio”

Click on “Voice Match”

Make sure “Ok Google” is activated

You must make sure that the file Well, the Google key is on Until you confirm that he is listening to you. In this tutorial we actually tell you How to turn Ok Google on and off Easily.

But that’s not all, because apart from active listening, you must also make sure that it allows you to carry on a conversation. This is known as ongoing conversation, which is a feature that you can and must also activate for this cheat to work. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Google app

Click on your profile picture and then on “Settings”

Click Google Assistant

Click on “Continue conversation”

Make sure it is activated

This is the feature you need Enabled to ask follow-up questions. With all of this ready, what’s left to do is start creating the routine.

Routine to unlock mobile with voice step by step

These are the steps to follow:

Open the Google app

Click “Settings”

Click on “Actions” > “New”

Click “Add First Item”

Choose “When I tell Google Assistant”

Type a word like “open”, click “add first item” and then save

Now click on “Add Action”

Choose “Try to add your own commands”

Type “open (+player name)” and press Done and then Save

With this I will be. It may sound like a lot of steps, but it’s fun and you’ll see that once you do it the first time, then it’s great. Fast and intuitive. He has nothing.

To verify that it works, you simply have to say the following phrase: Hey Google, unlock.

You will have to tell Unlock or the word or phrase you chose in the previous point. Whatever you want, though ideally, should be something easy and intuitive to remember.

Automatically, if you have activated all of the above and everything goes well, you will see that you get it The phone unlocked successfully, without having to press any buttons and without typing a pin or pattern. feature that even lets you Unlock the phone with a broken screen.

Step by step routine to lock the phone with voice

To lock the phone with your voice, it is not useful to do the above in reverse, because you need Download a phone lock app.

This app is essential because it is who The wizard will activate to trigger the lock.

There are many apps that serve you in the Play Store and even free apps. One of the most popular Screen off and lock.

Once you have downloaded and installed it on your device, the next thing to do is Create a routine. once again. On this occasion, these are the steps to follow:

Open the Google app

Click “Settings”

Click on “Actions” > “New”

Click “Add First Item”

Choose “When I tell Google Assistant”

Type a word like “blocks”, click add first item then save

Now click on “Add Action”

Choose Try to add your own commands

Type “screen unlock and lock”, hit “Done” and then save

With this routine configured, you will see that as soon as you say the magic phrase you get it Lock the phone using the sound.

This is great on many occasions, be it On/off button not working Or in situations where our hands are dirty and we don’t want to touch the device to lock it, which is a very common occurrence, especially when cooking.

Now all that remains is to check the unlock and lock pronunciation by voice, to see if it does the right things. Two routines configured successfully. In addition, at this point you can customize it as you like and even perform other routines and procedures.

If all goes well, when you say Ok Google, lock, you will see that your phone is locked with your voice.

We know that there are very few steps involved and that it can be a little annoying to remove the security that protects our devices from the clutches of third parties, because Anyone will be able to lock and unlock using buttons only. But you can’t have everything.

If you put a file human voice As for the rest, or you are someone who always tends to have your mobile phone at home or in a safe place, you can leave it so that it will undoubtedly be more comfortable for you on a daily basis. It all depends on your preference.