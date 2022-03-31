How to send emails with expiration date from iPhone

Protect the information you share through Gmail!

Unlike most email services, Gmail provides an extra layer of security to protect the information we send from our Outbox. secret mode It is a feature that allows you to set an expiration date for emails. Sort like the movie’s common phrase “This message will self-destruct in 5 seconds.” , but modified for a period specified by the user.

When sending emails, the user can be one hundred percent sure The information will not stay longer than necessary with the recipient And even, Allows you to revoke access to the message At any time and request a verification code via text message to unlock messages.

Steps to Configure Gmail Confidential Mode

With the application open on the iPhone, we only have to configure the expiration time and choose the type of authentication:

Launch the Gmail app. Click the Create button in the lower right corner of the screen. Create the new email by entering the email address you want to send it to, followed by the subject and body of the message. Tap the More button (three dots) in the upper right corner of the screen. Choose secret mode. Choose from “Set Expiry” options which include: Expires in 1 day Expires in 1 month Expires in 3 months Expires in 5 years. As an alternative, it is recommended to leave the default option for a specified week. After setting the expiration period, you will need to press “request access code”. Tap Standard to choose between SMS passcode and Standard**.

when choosing standard, recipients using the Gmail app will be able to open the email directly, while recipients not using Gmail will receive an access token via email. If you choose a file SMS passcode, you will need to enter the recipients phone number and they will receive an access code via text message. Select the check mark in the upper right corner of the screen to finish and send your email.

By setting confidential mode, Gmail will display a notification in the body of the email indicating when the content will expire. Of course, when configuring this option, you must take this into account Confidential emails cannot be scheduled.

While this feature improves privacy and security, Not immune to screenshots or malware management To copy or download messages and attachments.

Gmail Offers Many options When it comes to management, organization and, as we have already seen, increased security of our messages, which continues to maintain its position as one of the favorite applications in its category.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros and without time Subscribe to Disney+!