Hugo Perez reports that there has been an outbreak of positive cases of covid-19 in La Selecta

Coach Hugo Perez explained in a radio interview that in addition to Eduardo Vigil, there have been more cases over the past week and that these days they will start testing them until they are back in action.

Technical Choose An outbreak of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Selecta during the start of training last week, as well as Eduardo Vigil, confirmed by Vasvot’s president, Hugo Carrillo, there were at least three more cases.

It’s about the players Romulo Villalobos Limeno municipality, Ronald Rodriguez, Currently there is no club and Nelson Rodriguez North Carolina FC. And in the case of Ronald specifically, the coach confirmed that he will undergo a test today to join the team in a negative condition.

“This is a big hit, even those who come from the United States get tested. We tested those from here on the first day, and I don’t know if the (first) teams did the tests here. This is causing problems around the world.”said the national technician on Radio Fanáticos.

Players still have to receive more tests, before traveling on January 19 to United State, Specifically to Indianapolis, where they will focus before the game on the 27th against the North American team in the Concacaf Octagonal Final.

Eduardo Vigil was the first positive case with a return to training in January. Photo: EFE

This will be the first of three matches in the penultimate window of the octagonal matches that will determine the three and a half places in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Subsequent matches will be against Honduras In San Pedro Sula on January 30 and February 2 before Canada At Cuscatlán Stadium.