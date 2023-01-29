“If the USA is bad, then Mexico is 10 times worse”

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson
Alexi Lalas: “If the USA is bad, then Mexico is 10 times worse”

The former North American defense sharply criticized ‘Tri’ for not recruiting Marcelo Bielsa.

For former defender Alexei Lalas, the Mexican national team is in a worse situation than the United States.

Munnery, Nuevo Leon – After four years as World Cup hosts, the football situation in the United States and Mexico is not the best according to former defenseman Alexi Lalas, who has been highly critical of the “trio” asserting that they are worse than his counterpart. The country not to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as coach.

During the recent edition of his podcast “Alexi Lalas State of the Union,” the former United States international wondered about the moment the two strongest teams in CONCACAF currently have no coach, and brought to his attention that the tricolor did not. The Argentine technician signed.

“If the United States is bad, believe me, it is ten times worse when it comes to Mexico.”

Alexi Lalas

Former USA National Team

For Lalas, the fact that the new Mexico coach is not Bielsa is interesting because he is an important man and someone they know very well in Mexican football. I think the Mexican football community and fans are going to ask why did we end up with Almada or Herrera when we could have had Bielsa? “

More Stories

Analysis: This is how the Colombian team played against the United States

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Historic rating! Cristiano Ronaldo’s display in Al-Nasr saw more fans than the Qatar 2022 World Cup final

23 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Colombia makes its debut in 2023 with a friendly match against the United States

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Minute by minute Tolima vs. América de Cali, for BetPlay League 2023 I: Online match, scoreboard and payroll

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Minute by minute Tolima vs. América de Cali, for BetPlay League 2023 I: Online match, scoreboard and payroll

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

What details! They give 5 egg boxes to the best footballer in a Zambian league match

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Trump warns that the 2024 elections will be the last chance to save America

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Soul Game: What is the sequel to Snow Girl Books | Netflix Series | fame

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“If the USA is bad, then Mexico is 10 times worse”

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

We explain the controversy about Shiny Pokémon and Speed ​​Ball

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Anahi de Cárdenas cries in the US and admits that she misses her family: “How hard it is to be alone”

8 hours ago Leland Griffith