In Africa, Sadio Mane sealed Senegal’s victory – football

for this part, Mohamed Salah He led (Liverpool) Egypt’s 1-0 victory over Libya, while Gabon led Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) fell 3-1 against Angola. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) doubled for Algeria (6-1 against Niger).

* Format (5 seats): The top ten from each group proceed to the third stage, where they will be paired up in five brackets and the five winners will receive an entry ticket to the World Cup.

* Group G: Ethiopia 1- South Africa 3; Ghana 3 – Zimbabwe 1.

Ranking: South Africa 7, Ghana 6, Ethiopia 3, Zimbabwe 1.

* Group H: Togo 1- Congo 1; Senegal 3 – Namibia 0.

Positions: Senegal 9, Namibia 4, Congo 2, Togo 1.

* The first group: Guinea 2 – Sudan 2; Guinea-Bissau 0-Morocco 3.

Positions: Morocco 9, Guinea-Bissau 4, Guinea 3, Sudan 2.

* Group A: Algeria 6- Niger 1; Djibouti – Burkina Faso – 4.

Ranking: Algeria 7, Burkina Faso 7, Niger 3, Djibouti 0.

Sixth group: Egypt 1 – Libya 0; Angola 3 – Gabon 1.

Positions: Egypt 7, Libya 6, Angola 3, Gabon 1.

* Group D: Malawi 0 – Ivory Coast 3, Cameroon 3 – Mozambique 1.

Positions: Ivory Coast 7, Cameroon 6, Malawi 3, Mozambique 1.

Today’s matches:

* Group B: 13:00 Zambia – Equatorial Guinea; 16:00 Mauritania – Tunisia.

Positions: Tunisia 9, Equatorial Guinea 6, Zambia 3, Mauritania 0.

* Group C: 10:00 Central African Republic – Nigeria: 13:00 Cape Verde – Liberia.

Positions: Nigeria 6, Cape Verde 4, Central Africa 4, Liberia 3.

Fifth group: 10:00 Kenya Mali; 10:00 Uganda – Rwanda.

Ranking: Mali 7, Uganda 5, Kenya 2, Rwanda 1.

* Group J: 10:00 Benin and Tanzania; 13:00 Madagascar – Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Positions: Benin 7, DR Congo 5, Tanzania 4, Madagascar 0.