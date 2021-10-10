In Africa, Sadio Mane sealed Senegal’s victory – football

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Yesterday, Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored a goal for Senegal, which beat Namibia 4-1 and continues to lead its group in the African qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

October 10, 2021 – 01:00

for this part, Mohamed Salah He led (Liverpool) Egypt’s 1-0 victory over Libya, while Gabon led Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) fell 3-1 against Angola. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) doubled for Algeria (6-1 against Niger).

* Format (5 seats): The top ten from each group proceed to the third stage, where they will be paired up in five brackets and the five winners will receive an entry ticket to the World Cup.

* Group G: Ethiopia 1- South Africa 3; Ghana 3 – Zimbabwe 1.

Ranking: South Africa 7, Ghana 6, Ethiopia 3, Zimbabwe 1.

* Group H: Togo 1- Congo 1; Senegal 3 – Namibia 0.

Positions: Senegal 9, Namibia 4, Congo 2, Togo 1.

* The first group: Guinea 2 – Sudan 2; Guinea-Bissau 0-Morocco 3.

Positions: Morocco 9, Guinea-Bissau 4, Guinea 3, Sudan 2.

* Group A: Algeria 6- Niger 1; Djibouti – Burkina Faso – 4.

Ranking: Algeria 7, Burkina Faso 7, Niger 3, Djibouti 0.

Sixth group: Egypt 1 – Libya 0; Angola 3 – Gabon 1.

Positions: Egypt 7, Libya 6, Angola 3, Gabon 1.

* Group D: Malawi 0 – Ivory Coast 3, Cameroon 3 – Mozambique 1.

Positions: Ivory Coast 7, Cameroon 6, Malawi 3, Mozambique 1.

Today’s matches:

* Group B: 13:00 Zambia – Equatorial Guinea; 16:00 Mauritania – Tunisia.

Positions: Tunisia 9, Equatorial Guinea 6, Zambia 3, Mauritania 0.

* Group C: 10:00 Central African Republic – Nigeria: 13:00 Cape Verde – Liberia.

Positions: Nigeria 6, Cape Verde 4, Central Africa 4, Liberia 3.

Fifth group: 10:00 Kenya Mali; 10:00 Uganda – Rwanda.

Ranking: Mali 7, Uganda 5, Kenya 2, Rwanda 1.

* Group J: 10:00 Benin and Tanzania; 13:00 Madagascar – Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Positions: Benin 7, DR Congo 5, Tanzania 4, Madagascar 0.

More Stories

The United States is using the rain to test Rommel Fernandez Stadium

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Athlete already vaccinated tests positive upon arrival in Japan

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Short break and lesson – El Sol de México

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

He’s eating his mission! MLS has nearly twice as many national teams as have been called up from Liga MX

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Where to watch FC Juárez vs. Queretaro | Azteca TV transmission goes here

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The United States reached the top, which it shares with Mexico, with its victory over Jamaica – Football International

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How to develop flexibility and mental strength? These 6 exercises will help you achieve that

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

In Africa, Sadio Mane sealed Senegal’s victory – football

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How do you opt out of sending emails on your cell phone?

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvez released after 4 years and 8 months of kidnapping

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

USA and Barcelona breathe: Sergio Dest overcomes harassment and forms to be a key player against Panama

2 hours ago Leland Griffith