The United States is using the rain to test Rommel Fernandez Stadium

Under heavy rain and a sky that foreshadowed a storm, the United States team presented, on Saturday, the field recognition to the Rommel Fernandez stadium, as it will be measured on Sunday with the local population in the match of the fifth date of the World Cup in Qatar. Qualifications.

The Americans arrived at the Colosseum at the end of Saturday afternoon and the first thing they did was walk around the field and roll the ball, as if to put the field’s new turf to the test, which the Panamanian players frequently criticized. And their coach Thomas Christiansen at the start of the qualifiers.

Berhalter and his aides took advantage of reconnaissance in the rain to test the consistency of the terrain.

In what can be seen in the 15 minutes that the session was open to the press, most of the players ran into the field.

The team then completed a series of physical exercises while the goalkeepers worked separately on one of the goals.

Before admitting the field, the coach said at a press conference that he expects a very physical match on Sunday due to the characteristics of the intense game and the spread of his opponent.

Although he did not name names, he announced that he would make changes to his starting eleven for a potion of powers because the October qualifying schedule set matches at 7, 10 and 14, with little recovery margin for players.

The United States leads the final eight of CONCACAF after four rounds with 8 points, just like Mexico, although its rival has fallen to second place due to its low goal score.

It is followed by Canada with six units, Panama and El Salvador with the same five, Costa Rica with 3 and Honduras, and in last place Jamaica with one point.