In Asia and Africa we celebrate the expansion of the world

While the football world was absorbing In a controversial decision by FIFA to increase the number of teams from 32 to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, Milutin Sridojevic tried not to lose focus.

Serbia coach Sridojevic is in Dubai to prepare the Ugandan national team for the African Cup of Nations, the continental tournament that starts on January 14th in Gabon. Uganda will participate in the tournament for the first time since 1978 and are a far cry from the favorites.

Increasing the difference can benefit countries like Uganda. Although he tried to think only of immediate matches, the news of the expansion of the FIFA World Cup reached Sridewevic’s ears.

“Sure, my mind is completely focused on the tournament that we have in a few days, but I’m still hearing the news,” Sridojevic said by phone from the training camp of the team nicknamed the Jacks. “The planet was paralyzed during the World Cup, and these feelings will now be shared by 48 qualified countries,” he added.