Weather | Sports Peseiro made Venezuela Premier League list for Copa America (+ Tweet)

Jose Peseiro, the Portuguese coach in the service of the Venezuelan national team, presented on Wednesday the preliminary list of footballers who will compete to integrate the representatives who will attend the Copa America Argentina and Colombia 2021.

The continental event, which will be held in 2021 because it could not have happened in 2020 due to the problems caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, will take place from 11 June to 10 July 2021.

According to journalist Marie Ferro, of Meridiano Televisión, athletes will struggle to win one of 23 places in the team that will attend the event organized by CONMEBOL.

Peseiro will assess the athletes during the action unit that will take place from May 22-28 in Caracas, metropolitan area.

These include five goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 11 midfielders and eight forwards.

Wuilker Faríñez (RC Lens, France), Alain Baroja (Delfín SC, Ecuador), José Contreras (Deportivo Pasto, Colombia), Joel Graterol (América de Cali, Colombia) and Rafael Romo (Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Belgium) are all from Group goalkeepers.

Welker Angel (Akhmat Grozny, Russia), John Chancellor (Brescia Calcio, Italy), Luis Mago (University of Chile, Chile), Rolf Felcher (Würzburg Kickers, Germany), Nahuel Ferrarsi (Moreirense FC, Portugal), Alexander Gonzalez (Malaga (CF, Spain), Ronald Hernandez (Atlanta United, USA), Jordan Osorio (Parma Calcio, Italy), Roberto Rosales (CD Leganes, Spain) and Mikel Villanueva (CD Santa Clara, Portugal) make up many defenders.

Christian Caceres Jr. (New York Red Bulls, USA), Angel Herrera (Granada, Spain), Darwin Machís (Granada, Spain), Jose Martinez (Philadelphia Union, USA), Junior Moreno (DC, USA)), John Murillo (CD Tondela, Portugal), Romulo Otero (SC Corinthians, Brazil), Tomás Rincón (Torino FC, Italy), Jefferson Savarino (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Yeferson Soteldo (Toronto FC, Canada) and Freddy Vargas (FC Dallas, United States) make up the group of midfielders called by the Portuguese helmsman.

Peseiro’s roster was completed by Fernando Aristaguita (Mazatlan FC, Mexico), Gunder Cadiz (Nashville, USA), Sergio Cordova (DSC Arminia Bielefeld, Germany), Jan Hurtado (Red Bull Bragantino, Brazil), Joseph Martinez (Atlanta United) , United States), Daniel Perez (Club Brugge, Belgium), Eric Ramirez (Donajska Strida, Slovakia) and Jose Salomon Rondon (CSKA Moscow, Russia), all of them forwards.

