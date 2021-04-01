IOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.3 are now available beta

Apple released the releases this afternoon iOS 14.5 beta 6, iPadOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.3. The company took advantage of this launch to include new details we haven’t seen yet and to fix bugs for some specific hardware.

New Siri voices and recalibration in iPhone 11 batteries

Siri takes the cake with this update: The assistant includes two new English voices, which greatly improve the comprehension and reading of the text we send for pronunciation. A plus now Siri will not be female by default: We will choose the gender we want when configuring the device for the first time. Apple tells us it’s making this change to live up to its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Today Siri deals with more than 25 million questions per month in more than 21 languages ​​and in 36 countries, and is active on more than 500 devices.

Other exciting details that were introduced in these new beta releases Corrected a bug in iPhone 11 battery indicators, Indicating abnormal behavior when the battery was already working as it should or even showing notifications that the battery needs repair. IOS 14.5 will recalibrate the battery so the error will be gone in about two weeks. If this process fails, Apple will replace the iPhone 11 battery for free.

As always, we remind you that these betas are made for the developer communities and Not for the general user. It is best not to install them and be patient until the final and stable version of these systems is released. Given that we are already in the 6th beta, it shouldn’t be long.