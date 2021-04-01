WhatsApp trick to hide “writes”

Sometimes it seems that some chat apps do not respect our privacy. From showing all your contacts when the app is open, to being alerted when typing a text in a chat window. How do you avoid it? Thanks to the trick The WhatsApp We can ensure that other people cannot know when we are using a chat app Most popular in the world.

There are two ways to prevent others from seeing us when we write The WhatsApp. One of them is a simple trick that can be done with any phone. The second requires you to install a third-party app that is only available on Android, since App Store from an Apple for him Iphone It imposes more restrictions.

These are the details and instructions you must follow to get this trick The WhatsApp Thus you get other people Cannot see the caption “he writes” In any open conversation.

Put your phone on airplane mode and open WhatsApp

This method to do this WhatsApp trick is very easy and works on any smartphone. It’s as simple as putting your device in Airplane mode, wait for it to disconnect from the cellular network or Wi-FI network.

This will cause the phone to run out of internet and you can access it freely The WhatsApp Without broadcasting any activity that is being carried out in the application. Privacy is back!

With the application open, write and send all the messages you need. A clock will appear next to the texts indicating that they are waiting to call back to be sent to your contact.

Once you are done typing, go to your smartphone’s settings and Turn off Airplane mode. At that moment, all messages will be sent without seeing your contacts when you were typing them.

Photo by Photography Jackeeshan Patel

Download Flychat to get this WhatsApp trick

The second way to do this WhatsApp trick so that no one will see you are writing messages is by downloading the Flychat app. But it is only available for Android.

Flychat It allows incognito mode and collects messages from various chat apps. Through the application, you can send and receive messages without your contacts being able to see them when you write them.

It also allows you to access WhatsApp messages without others being able to know if you are online. It is a good method, for example, Check if you have been banned More specifically.

But remember, Any unofficial third-party app can cause problems Or not working properly with WhatsApp. In fact, some functions are not available, such as sending voice messages or sending text messages.

In addition to WhatsApp, Flychat It supports Telegram, Google Hangouts, Line, Skype, Twitter, Facebook Messenger and Slack. This means you can implement this trick in all of these apps as well.

despite of Flychat Known, not all third-party apps can be accessed The WhatsApp Advise. Especially on AndroidWhere there are more chances that one of these applications steals pictures, videos or chat messages.