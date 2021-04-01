Where to look for the jumping eggs hidden in Fortnite Island Season 6?

Where do you find the jumping eggs hidden in Fortnite Island Season 6?

The The legendary challenge/Epic mission (Orange) from the third week from season 6 Dependent Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 We are asked to find Jumping eggs Hidden on the island. the East a challenge/Task from It is an electronic game It’s called, how could it be otherwise,Look for jumping eggs hidden on the islandIn this section of our site A complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale We count them Where to find jumping eggs:

Fortnite Season 6: Where to find the jumping eggs

This task is divided into the following stages:

Find Jumping Eggs hidden on the island (0/10) – Bonus: quark spike catcher

Hunt for jumping eggs hidden on the island (0/20) – Bonus: 24,500 EXP Season

Hunt for jumping eggs hidden on the island (0/30) – Bonus: 24,500 Season XP

Hunt for jumping eggs hidden on the island (0/40) – Bonus: 24,500 Season XP

Hunt for jumping eggs hidden on the island (0/50) – Bonus: 24,500 Season XP

The Epic mission (The orange) from Week 3 of Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us You find jumping eggs hidden on the island. Remember that, being a mission of legend, Easter eggs found by our partners in even / triple / difference status are counted in the total, and vice versa. What’s more, This task will only remain active for one week. We will find Easter eggs At the following locations on the map:

Several locations on the map where we found jumping eggs

Ideally, to complete this mission as soon as possible is to play with more people (It doesn’t matter if they are on our friend’s list or not) a Team Skirmish. Any jumping eggs that the people we play with will count toward the total, and vice versa.. Plus, in Team Rumble there are hang glider redeployments and reposts, which means we can basically stay as long as we want in the same game, without fear of being sent into the lobby by eliminating us.

We collect a jumping egg

There isn’t much to add about it, except for that, again, rRemember, this task only takes one week. Once this time has passed, it will be impossible to complete it and get its rewards.