iPhone Tools Not Showing And Other Related Problems

Clearly, it is not at all inconvenient. This is a really common thing that can happen across the board in all widgets or in a single widget of an app. It is important that this information is always clear. Since you will be able to determine if the error is generalized, and therefore the responsibility of the operating system, or if the error is related to a specific application. This is necessary to be able to apply the most appropriate solution.

There may be a situation where all the widgets It appears without any information. This is exemplified by the fact that you will always see the different boxes when configuring and choosing the items that you will use on your home screen. But what you will see will not be information such as emails or weather forecasts, but it will appear all in black.

As mentioned earlier, the Apple operating system can do this Do not become perfect. There are many problems that can arise, and each one of them is really different. Below we analyze the main problems that you will be reporting as well as the specific solutions that are applied in order to bring them back to normal operation.

Isn’t it updated with new information?

Naturally, these tools provide valuable information that makes You don’t have to constantly enter apps. The fact that there is a weather forecast, the last emails you received or even the money in your bank account. But in order for it to be useful, of course, it must be constantly updated in the background. This will finally allow you to always have the information in the palm of your hand.

But unfortunately, this information may be completely out of date on many occasions. This is something that can be easily detected in those tools like email or instant messaging. In this case, if all goes well, the tool should constantly display new information. But in the end, you will see that something is wrong because all this data is not displayed which is why you will have to do something to fix it.

The tool you are looking for from the application is not displayed

This is something that can always happen. when Trace the widget you want to put on the home screen, you will be able to use the search engine. The most popular is to search by the application that interests you, such as iMessage or Apple Music, among many other applications from third-party developers. But sometimes this search may not be productive and the tool may not appear in the list for you to add to your own collection.

Keep in mind that the tools must be developed by those responsible for the various applications. This means that not all apps have a native widget. This way, if you notice that the search is unsuccessful, you will have to choose to check if it is the application you are using Effective tracking has a kind of associated UI element. Otherwise, you will obviously not be able to find it correctly. At the moment, the most important applications contain this information system, but it is clear that there are always some important exceptions.

Solutions that will end widget problems

Once you discover that something else is going wrong with this operating system function, you will have to run a series of checks that will always endeavor to fix this problem. Some of them are really simple, but they are really effective.

Reboot the device

This is one of the simplest or stupidest solutions, but in the end it is the one that will end up giving the best result. Keep in mind that iOS is responsible for displaying all these tools, It is one of the processes that can be found in the normal operation of iOS. This makes it necessary on many occasions to reset it to end up completely resolving it.

Restarting the iPhone will always allow all processes to shutdown and start again. The error is usually related to a really specific process, and the best solution out there is to restart it. When you run the process again, the file Bugs completely resolved. In most cases, gadgets will not eventually appear black, for example, or will start updating.

Constantly updating apps

As we said before, the Application developers are responsible for including various functionalities, Take advantage of the tools offered by Apple. This means that you should always keep the updates up to date so that you can provide all the functionality that is being integrated little by little over time. In the App Store, it will be the site that you have to visit daily to be able to access all the accepted updates that the developers have uploaded.

But then, we must also remember about the presence of insects. These are really annoying on any software, other than iOS. There are many apps that aren’t quite perfect either, and they can run into a number of major issues due to not being patched properly. These can be the main reason why the widget is inaccessible or not updated regularly. This also makes it important to have the latest available version of the app, as all bugs reported by users are usually corrected.

Do you have the latest iOS update?

In addition to errors that can occur in applications, the operating system can also be largely responsible for what happens in gadgets. As is known, iOS is not perfect, just like any other operating system. This is why these can be directly related to the tools, causing them not to work properly. Remember that widgets will not be associated with a hardware problem, because they are integrated with the system.

Although many people may be afraid to install new updates, the truth is that they are available to help. Users and developers constantly send bugs to Apple that they find their way through the system. In this case, updates try to solve all these errors which is why it always becomes interesting to install the latest version.

Restore the factory operating system

Although it may seem quite drastic, it is one of the best solutions They are there before the problem if something didn’t work before. It would always be ideal to restore on a PC using iTunes or on a Mac using Finder. In this case, what will be done is to delete all the contents of the device and re-install the latest version of iOS present at that time.

What is really important in this situation is that in the configuration, the iPhone should be interpreted as a completely new device. This means that a restore from a backup should not be performed, as this same error will be exported.