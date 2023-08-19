Is Anthony Rizzo Married?
In the annals of baseball, few names resonate as strongly as Anthony Rizzo. As one of the leading figures in modern-day Major League Baseball (MLB), Rizzo’s on-field exploits have captured millions of fans’ hearts.
But there’s more to the slugger than just home runs and golden gloves. Beyond the green expanse of the baseball field lies a man of character, strength, and a heart brimming with love. Dive with us into the life of Anthony Rizzo – on and off the pitch.
Who is Anthony Rizzo?
Born on August 8, 1989, Anthony Vincent Rizzo embarked on his professional baseball journey when the Boston Red Sox picked him during the 2007 MLB draft.
However, it was during his stints with the San Diego Padres and, most notably, the Chicago Cubs that Rizzo truly came into his own.
Under the Cubs’ banner, he tasted unparalleled success, helping them clinch the coveted World Series title in 2016 after a wait of over a century.
His sporting journey saw another turn in 2021 when Rizzo began adorning the New York Yankees’ jersey. With three All-Star appearances and a plethora of individual accolades, Rizzo’s professional life screams of success. But the same dedication and commitment echo in his personal life too.
Is Anthony Rizzo Married?
The love story of Anthony Rizzo is as enchanting as his baseball journey. Yes, the MLB star is taken. Rizzo married his sweetheart, Emily Vakos, on December 29, 2018. Their relationship had been the talk of the town since Rizzo proposed in June 2017.
The romantic proposal happened in Arizona during the Cubs’ spring training, adding another layer of magic to their enchanting tale. The wedding was a testament to their love, attended by fellow baseball luminaries and celebrities.
Who is Anthony Rizzo’s Wife?
Emily Vakos might be primarily known to many as Anthony Rizzo’s wife, but she is a powerhouse in her own right. Born in Dallas in 1994, Emily pursued her passion for nutrition and food management at Arizona State University.
The Chicago Cubs played cupid as Emily interned with them, setting the stage for her encounter with Rizzo. Outside of her famed relationship, Emily has built a reputation in the nutrition world, having worked with entities like St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and Herbalife.
Does Anthony Rizzo have Kids?
While the echoes of tiny footsteps haven’t graced the Rizzo household yet, the couple has taken steps towards building their family. In 2020, Anthony and Emily adopted a furry friend named Kevin, their beloved puppy.
Rizzo’s fondness for children is no secret, with his close bond with his nephew, Vincent, being the stuff of legends. As fans eagerly await news of an addition to their family, Rizzo’s charitable endeavors, especially towards children’s causes, underline his love for kids.
Anthony Rizzo Personal Life
Anthony Rizzo is a beacon of hope and resilience. In 2008, life threw him a curveball in the form of limited-state classical Hodgkin lymphoma.
With unwavering determination, he faced the ailment head-on, undergoing six months of chemotherapy. September 2, 2008, marked a significant day as Rizzo was declared in remission. His triumph over the disease is a testament to his indomitable spirit.
This battle also gave birth to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, aimed at improving children’s health care. In 2017, a generous donation of $3.5 million to Lurie Children’s Hospital showcased Rizzo’s commitment to the cause.
Beyond the glitz and glamour of his professional life lies a heart that beats for others, and Rizzo’s charitable endeavors stand as a testament to this.
Conclusion
Anthony Rizzo is not just a baseball player; he’s an embodiment of hard work, perseverance, love, and generosity. His journey, both on the field and off it, serves as an inspiration to many.
Whether he’s smashing balls out of the park, sharing adorable moments with his wife, or championing a noble cause, Rizzo does it all with an unmatched passion.
In the grand tapestry of baseball legends, Anthony Rizzo’s story shines not just for his sporting accolades but for the man he is beyond the diamond.
