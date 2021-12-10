It will be available on the Epic Games Store

This is the PS5 version, so you’ll be able to play the Yuffie bonus episode.

Written by Axel Garcia / Updated Dec 10, 2021, 3:49 35 comments

In the absence of any upcoming announcement for the second part, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergraded appeared through Game Awards 2021. After more than a year of waiting, PC gamers will finally be able to enjoy this PlayStation exclusive, as this popular RPG will hit the next Epic Games Store. December 16.

The title will hit the Epic Games Store on December 16thFinal Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade es una Enhanced Edition From the acclaimed title, which includes an all-new episode starring Yuffie, along with many additions to the gameplay that players can enjoy.” Official description From the newly released trailer.

In addition to this exclusive new chapter so far on PS5, Other improvements and updates have been added About the original version of the game, such as shooting mode, where you can capture any angle of the game, and later adjust it to your liking. The texture and lighting of the title received a polish, too.

the new mechanics implemented in FF7 Remake Intergrade, as strategic elements of her battle system, He will be present in the second part of the story, Which He promises to take advantage of the vastness of his world. Outside of these details, however, the project remains shrouded in mystery.

