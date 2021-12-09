Genshin Impact presents an Arataki Itto en un nuevo video promocional – Kudasai

On the official website of the video game developed by miHoYoAnd Jinshin effectA promotional video has been posted to introduce the character Arataki Ito. The character has an English voice Max Mittleman, while the Japanese voice of Takanori Nishikawa (Music Shows from Soul Eater, Re: LIFE, Darker than Black: Kuro no Keiyakusha).

«When it comes to the Arataki Band, even the most traditional musical includes an unexpected twist. Although a part of the audience enjoyed the surprise, it caused a lot of trouble for the Tenryu Committee. It remains to be seen if the one who laughs last this time is Arataki Itto or the soldiers who maintain law and order.» writes the site. The character will be available in the video game’s gacha mechanics starting December 14th.

The press release also revealed descriptions of his abilities which are listed below:

Normal Attack: Hero Fight normal attack: Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes. Hitting an enemy with the second and fourth slashes creates one charge and two “Super Power” effect charges respectively, which can stack a maximum of 5 times. Activating this effect will reset the current charge duration. Also, for a short while after using the Elemental Skill, “Evil Extermination: Taurine Onslaught!” , or sprinting, his normal attack sequence will not be reset. Charged Attack: «When Arataki Itto possesses supernatural power, hold on to Charged Attacks that execute kesagiri sword strikes, which do not consume stamina. Each attack of this movement will consume a charge of super power. As the last charge is consumed, a more powerful final blow is unleashed. When not possessing any supernatural charge, it will consume stamina energy and cause a violent horizontal slash».

Annihilation of Evil: Bullfighting Attack! Itto throws “Ushi”, Akaushi’s helper to the Arataki gang, to cause geographical damage. When Ushi hits an enemy, he gives Arataki Itto a super power charge. Ushi will remain on the battlefield to help: He constantly taunts nearby enemies to attack him. You inherit a certain percentage of life based on Max Life. by Arataki Itto. When dealt damage, it gives him a charge of superhuman strength. At most, he could only award charges every 2 seconds this way. When life runs out or at the end of its lifespan, Ushi will escape and give Arataki Itto a superpower charge. install it: Sets the direction in which the Ushi is thrown. Ushi is an innovation of geography, and Arataki Itto cannot create more than one at a time.

Evil King of Oni: Against All! It’s time to show the great power of the leader of the Arataki gang! He transforms into an angry oni king for a certain time and fights with a big mace. In addition, it acquires the following characteristics: The damage dealt with normal, charged, and descending attacks is converted into geographic damage, which cannot be exchanged by implanting another element.. Phil increase. Arataki Itto’s normal attack and increases his attack in proportion to his DEF. The first and third slashes of Arataki Itto’s normal attack create a charge of superpowers when hitting an enemy.. Each element RES and Physical RES are reduced by 20%. The angry Oni King will disappear once Arataki Ito retires from fighting.



Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4And PlayStation 5 and a Windows PC. The “Version 2.2“From the video game released globally on October 13, while”Version 2.3He was released on November 24 (November). The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and generated over $2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog QooApp employment this link.

