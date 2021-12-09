WhatsApp Plus 2022 | news | Download APK | Download | Applications | How to install | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

There are already many users who have decided to replace the famous Meta WhatsApp by Whatsapp plus Despite the consequences that may ensue, such as a possible blocking of your conversations. Although the APK file is much different from the original app, there are details that will make its existence known next year.

The app also introduces new elements such as the ability to search multiple times on photos or videos that have only been viewed once, as well as activating Airplane Mode, the same mode that gives you the option to enter WhatsApp without having to. Show “in line”. What things do you have WhatsApp Plus 2022 ? Here we tell you.

WHATSAPP PLUS 2022: News in APK

Pause audio recordings

WABeta Info predicted that soon people will be able to stop recording their voice or voice notes, just by pressing the stop button. This way you can save your message history for later and follow up when you want to or have completed an idea of ​​what you want to say.

Messages that self-destruct when read

Although WhatsApp has enabled the function that allows messages sent 24 hours ago to disappear, WhatsApp Plus 2022 is promoting the tool with which all your texts are deleted as soon as the other person sees them.

Soon in WhatsApp Plus 2022 you will be able to activate the option to see disappearing photos and videos as many times as you want. (Photo: WhatsApp)

Download statuses and images seen only once

In WhatsApp, it is almost impossible to download an image or a video that is viewed only once, that’s why you can keep this image, WhatsApp Plus 2022 develops a function so that you can download everything on your cell phone and stay in your gallery after seeing them. In the same way, countries will have a download button.

New themes and wallpapers

Every month WhatsApp Plus adds new themes and wallpapers so you can decorate the app to your liking. WhatsApp Plus 2022 is also a series of aesthetic changes to customize your conversations.

remove ads

One of the things that users criticize on WhatsApp Plus is the advertising. That’s why if you want to use a version without any of these annoying elements, you can pay a certain amount so that the ads are removed.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.