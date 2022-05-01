Japan celebrates “Drive My Car” Oscar for Best International Film

This content was published on Mar 28, 2022 – 04:00

Tokyo, March 28 (EFE). Japan on Monday celebrated the success of Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” based on the story of writer Haruki Murakami, after winning the country’s second Academy Award for best international film. He won many awards at film festivals.

“It’s great news that (Drive My Car) won the award for Best Foreign Language Film. I want to congratulate Ryosuke Hamaguchi from the bottom of my heart,” Japanese government spokesman Hirokazuno Matsuno told the media.

“Drive My Car” is the second Japanese film after “Okuribito” (Farewell, 2008) by Yojiro Takita, to win this Academy Award in a category in which it competed with “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan). ; “Escape” (Denmark), “It was the hand of God” (Italy), and “The worst human being in the world” (Norway).

The Japanese film, which since its debut in 2021 has garnered 90 national and international awards, including Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival, Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe or the BAFTA Award for Best Director, was nominated for four categories at the Academy Awards for this year. general.

“Drive My Car” has a screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, 43 and 41, respectively, and a crew composed of actor Hidetoshi Nishijima and actress Toko Miura.

Since its premiere last August, “Drive My Car” has raised more than $11 million globally, according to estimates by the specialized portal Box Office Mojo.

The other categories in which “Drive My Car” competed at the Academy Awards were Best Director, going to Jane Campion for “The Power of the Award”; Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film, both of which went to “CODA”. EFE

