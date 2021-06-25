JJ Macias was torn and left out of the Mexican national team

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico: Just at a time when a lot is at stake in his future, Jose Juan Macías has pulled out of the Mexican national team with a tear in his left thigh and will miss at least two friendlies in the United States.

On the verge of being loaned to Spain’s Getafe and in the process of searching for his place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, JJ will have to recover from this injury.

The Mexican national team announced that “the General Directorate of Sports is aware that Jose Juan Macías has caused a decrease in the concentration of the Mexican national team, which will play the MexTour preparation matches against Panama and Nigeria.”

“The player presented a tear in his left thigh, and for this reason, the aforementioned drop in concentration was identified.

Macias was part of Gerardo Daniel Martino’s triple invite to play against Panama and Nigeria in Nashville, Texas and Los Angeles, California.

After these two duels, where Tata invited elements for Tri Mayor and Tri Olímpico, DT, Jaime Lozano will give the final list of players who will participate in Tokyo 2020.

In addition, in Guadalajara, Chivas is finalizing the details of the striker’s temporary transfer to Spain’s Getafe, in order to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.

Macías has scored one goal in his last 15 matches with the Chivas Tour, Pre-Olympic and Olympic Selection.

More Stories

A Ugandan Olympic team member who tested positive in Tokyo had a delta variant

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Setting a milestone in gymnastics, now as a coach

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Emperor Naruhito has “concern” about JO: Imperial Palace

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Paraguay: formations, time and how to see them in the US

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Opposition to the Tokyo Olympics continued a month after the exhibition began

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Most of the displaced in the world | News

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Aldecoa wins the Salio Traore Prize for a series on childhood in Africa | community | America Edition

8 mins ago Cynthia Porter

JJ Macias was torn and left out of the Mexican national team

9 mins ago Sharon Hanson

An unusual heat wave will break all records in the northeastern United States

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Increasing circular and delta outbreaks, surveillance and immunization

4 hours ago Mia Thompson