JJ Macias was torn and left out of the Mexican national team

Mexico: Just at a time when a lot is at stake in his future, Jose Juan Macías has pulled out of the Mexican national team with a tear in his left thigh and will miss at least two friendlies in the United States.

On the verge of being loaned to Spain’s Getafe and in the process of searching for his place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, JJ will have to recover from this injury.

The Mexican national team announced that “the General Directorate of Sports is aware that Jose Juan Macías has caused a decrease in the concentration of the Mexican national team, which will play the MexTour preparation matches against Panama and Nigeria.”

“The player presented a tear in his left thigh, and for this reason, the aforementioned drop in concentration was identified.

Macias was part of Gerardo Daniel Martino’s triple invite to play against Panama and Nigeria in Nashville, Texas and Los Angeles, California.

After these two duels, where Tata invited elements for Tri Mayor and Tri Olímpico, DT, Jaime Lozano will give the final list of players who will participate in Tokyo 2020.

In addition, in Guadalajara, Chivas is finalizing the details of the striker’s temporary transfer to Spain’s Getafe, in order to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe.

Macías has scored one goal in his last 15 matches with the Chivas Tour, Pre-Olympic and Olympic Selection.