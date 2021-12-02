Jordi Rigg takes his Physiotherapist training project to Uganda

Alcoy physiotherapist Jordi Reig has moved his solidarity project to train physiotherapists to UgandaWhere it will have a fixed headquarters for the training of Ugandans in the treatment of various injuries.

Reg, who is already in Uganda with 12 other people, has credited for his project In association with Across Africa, a non-governmental organization dedicated to the development and empowerment of local peopleand Joshua Cheptegei Foundation.

The 49-year-old from Alkoi had already had a similar project in Ethiopia since 2014 where he and other volunteers helped train doctors and athletes, but had to look for a new destination due to the political instability in the city. . Region.

at its best, The project in Ethiopia had over 250 volunteers.

Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplemo, two high-profile Ugandan athletes, were crucial to the transition of this solidarity project to the center of the continent, which is more socially stable at the moment.

The goal, according to Reig to EFE of Uganda, is Establishment of a permanent headquarters, with the help of the Joshua Cheptegei Foundation, where Spanish doctors can train their local colleagues Treating athletes and providing health and sports equipment.

“This upcoming trip and signing of the agreement. This country is safe nowReg, who added that the foundations have been laid “so that next year we can already have 40 or 50 specialists to train the Ugandans”.

“The idea is that each volunteer pays for his ticket to attend and that the foundation covers the costs of food and accommodationReig explains.

“By creating a fixed headquarters we can extend the working time to the whole year so that each volunteer, depending on his holidays, can come here for a week, at least, at any time of the year,” Alcoyano said.

Jordi Reig asserts that in Uganda, there is “a lot of work to be done” in training athletic trainers.

Jordi Rigg with Jesus Calleja

“There are boys with unusual signs who lose the possibility of having a future due to tendinitis or a sprain. Here, unfortunately, natural selection is at work and the boy can be left with no future due to an infection that has been poorly treated,” he explains.

and that athletics, according to Rigg, is for many Africans “Possibility to improve their lives because it can allow them to compete at the highest level and support their families“.

The man from Alcoy traveled to Uganda with 500 kilograms of solidarity items including materials for physiotherapists and athletes, donated in the latest case by Sprinter Chain and New Balance.

Spanish physiotherapist Admit that the global health situation is not conducive to the development of the projectEspecially after the new African covid strain.

Reig’s personal motive for taking on this adventure is clear. “Spain is among the elite of physical therapy and knows very well that it cannot share this knowledge with the people who need it most,” he explains.

His passion for the African continent arose after recording a program with Jesús Calleja in Ethiopia. “After that experience I decided to do something,” says the Valencian professional, who realizes that his help is only “a small grain of sand for what these people need.”

“I don’t hide that I feel great personal satisfaction rewarded in the arms of the athletes I treated. This is not a humanitarian project, it is so that physicists can train better and thus help many athletes reach the elite,” he says.