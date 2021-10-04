Joshua Cheptegei takes revenge and wins gold in the men’s 5000m

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The World Athletics Continue with her definitions and this time it was the turn 5000 meters men. Joshua Cheptige, Although the You lose the 10000m finalHe started out as a favorite for this test and this time he did not disappoint. He crossed the finish line first and got a new gold medal for Uganda in these Tokyo Olympics.

Cheptegei did not do well in the 10,000m, despite winning the silver medal. Gold went to the Abyssinian Salmon BarigaWho did not participate in the men’s 5,000m competition. And so, once again, the Ugandan started as a favorite and this time achieved the expected result: Victory and gold medal.

& nbsp;

Joshua Cheptegei wins the men’s 5000m final in one time 12 minutes 58 seconds and 15 hundredths, outperforming its big competitor in this definition by 46 percent Mohammed Ahmedwho kept the money. The platform was completed by the nationalized American Paul Chelemo, which surpassed the Kenyan by a few thousand & nbsp;Nicholas Kipcurer Kimeli.

Meanwhile, the Spaniards were other favorites to win Mohamed Katir, but was late in the last part and ended up in eighth place, earning an Olympic diploma. Meanwhile, the only Latin American citizen in this test was a Guatemalan Louis GrijalvaWhich ranked twelfth and set a national record.

It’s Uganda’s second gold medal in this Olympic Games. The former also came from the athletics side with a win & nbsp;Biruth Shimotai In the 3000m final with hurdles. It is the second Cheptegei medal after silver in the 10000. &Nbsp;

More Stories

The Netherlands won the Longines FEI Nations Cup on a bad day in Spain

11 hours ago Sharon Hanson

When and where to watch the US Grand Prix on TV today

20 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Note: The agreements will protect Salvadorans in the USL.

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The first cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tokyo 2020 (+ video) ›Sports › Granma

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

hard disk | Mexico for the fight against the environment – El Sol de México

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Crossroads of two Afghan athletes | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Joshua Cheptegei takes revenge and wins gold in the men’s 5000m

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: How to retouch your photos or put emojis on them without leaving the app | technology | Smart phones | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Video: The arrest of Luisito Comónica in Venezuela. see why

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

“The United States is neither classified nor classified as a tax haven in Colombia”

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

In Uganda, more than 800 people have been injected with water instead of vaccines

4 hours ago Mia Thompson