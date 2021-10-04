Joshua Cheptegei takes revenge and wins gold in the men’s 5000m

The World Athletics Continue with her definitions and this time it was the turn 5000 meters men. Joshua Cheptige, Although the You lose the 10000m finalHe started out as a favorite for this test and this time he did not disappoint. He crossed the finish line first and got a new gold medal for Uganda in these Tokyo Olympics.

Cheptegei did not do well in the 10,000m, despite winning the silver medal. Gold went to the Abyssinian Salmon BarigaWho did not participate in the men’s 5,000m competition. And so, once again, the Ugandan started as a favorite and this time achieved the expected result: Victory and gold medal.

Joshua Cheptegei wins the men’s 5000m final in one time 12 minutes 58 seconds and 15 hundredths, outperforming its big competitor in this definition by 46 percent Mohammed Ahmedwho kept the money. The platform was completed by the nationalized American Paul Chelemo, which surpassed the Kenyan by a few thousand & nbsp;Nicholas Kipcurer Kimeli.

Meanwhile, the Spaniards were other favorites to win Mohamed Katir, but was late in the last part and ended up in eighth place, earning an Olympic diploma. Meanwhile, the only Latin American citizen in this test was a Guatemalan Louis GrijalvaWhich ranked twelfth and set a national record.

It’s Uganda’s second gold medal in this Olympic Games. The former also came from the athletics side with a win & nbsp;Biruth Shimotai In the 3000m final with hurdles. It is the second Cheptegei medal after silver in the 10000. &Nbsp;