The Netherlands won the Longines FEI Nations Cup on a bad day in Spain

The Dutch team This afternoon won the grand final of Longines Nations Cup Show jumping, which took place this Sunday in Real Club de Polo de Barcelona, and achieved this event for the third time when Spain Whoever participated for the first time in this round ended with eighth Location.

The Netherlands are reclaiming a title they haven’t won since 2017, and this time they achieved a near-perfect final in which they scored three zeros and one knockout that didn’t count toward the total, with the worst record being ignored.

Harry Smulders A Lumus de Monaco He was the last rider to jump into the sand and the pressure at the time was the most extreme since Ireland – the current champions of the event – by one point foresaw a mistake from the Dutch.

One of the season’s best riders, Michael van der Vleuten, admitted to the media that he had no problems accepting the responsibility of competing first in the team because his only concern was “to start from scratch to get a good feeling from the start”.

current Olympic champions, Sweden, with two perfect paths, they also had the win in their hands until the last two members added four points and nine points respectively.

As they were bypassed before Belgium who had better times and equalized the Swedish result to take the last place on the podium.

Suggested design for the Grand Final by Olympic designer Santiago Varela He was very demanding, especially in the second half, because on the penultimate hurdle he made a triple jump that made the riders very difficult.

Surprise for the failures of the world No. 1, Germany’s Daniel Deusser, who finished with 11 points after his horse gave up a job and suffered another knockout at the end, plus penalties for exceeding the 77-second time limit.

The final classification was as follows: the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Brazil and Spain.

The Spanish national team, after a historic result on Friday evening, accused the condition of the ring and the lucky point that this type of appointments needed.

canary rider Ismael Garcia Roque and “La Costa” They got the best score with 5 points, Manuel Fernandez Sarro and “Garlene de Torriso” They left until 9, Eduardo Alvarez Aznar and “The Legend” in 12 points and Sergio Alvarez Moya with “The Alamo” He retired after the second halfway removal.

Michael van der Vleuten (Netherlands), Daragh Kenny (Ireland) and Henrik von Eckermann (Sweden) handed out a prize of €100,000 for completing the rounds on Sunday and Friday without any points.

CSIO Barcelona concluded with a new sporting and organizational success. After a year of absence due to the pandemic, the event has adapted to all sanitary measures and once again attracts the best riders in the world to the city of Barcelona.