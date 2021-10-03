When and where to watch the US Grand Prix on TV today

With four races nearing the end of the MotoGP season, Francesco Bagnaia had no last word in the title fight. Italian will start from first place This Sunday, October 3, at the United States Grand Prix that will be held at the Circuit de Las Americas in Austin.

The Ducati rider has just won the last two races, in San Marino and Aragon, and on the American circuit he wants to become the first rider since Casey Stoner to win three consecutive Tests with the Desmosedici. His main rival for victory will be World Cup leader Fabio Quartararo, who will start in second place.

Marc Marquez won six times in Austin in the moto class

The Yamaha rider leads the Bagnaia by 48 points, which is why he is practically in hand to finish his first winch in the first class. In this context, the race will start at 9:00 pm and will be watched on the DAZN platform, as well as the ability to follow minute by minute via the website of the vanguard.

Marc Marquez, at the Circuit de Las Americas. Eric S. Lesser / Eve

Behind the Italians and the French will come Marc Marquez, his best result of the year, who before his serious humeral injury had won six times at the American circuit, and is undoubtedly one of his favorites. Jorge Martin will be in the next grid position, while Alex Reigns will start in seventh and Joan Mir in eighth.