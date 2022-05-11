Juventus and Inter Free Live broadcast ESPN, ESPN Deportes and STAR Plus with the Coppa Italia Final 2022 | Time, TV channel, queuing, forecast and date | Video | Total Sports

Juventus against. Inter direct | They will face each other on Wednesday, May 11 from 2:00pm (Peruvian time) for the 2022 Coppa Italia Final. The match will be broadcast on ESPN, Star+, Directv GO and DAZN, while you can catch up on all the action, with videos of goals and best performances, In this minute by minute.

The competitions will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Rome and referee Paolo Valeri will be responsible for administering justice. Juventus come from eliminating Fiorentina in the semi-finals (won 0-1, 2-0); While Inter Milan left on the road (they drew 0-0 and crushed 3-0).

youth vs. Inside: TV channel

Argentina : ESPN Argentina, Star +

: ESPN Argentina, Star + Bolivia : ESPN, Star +

: ESPN, Star + Brazil : star +

: star + Chili pepper : ESPN Chile, Star +

: ESPN Chile, Star + Colombia : Star +, ESPN

: Star +, ESPN Ecuador : ESPN, Star +

: ESPN, Star + international : Bet365

: Bet365 Mexico : ESPN Mexico, Star +

: ESPN Mexico, Star + Paraguay : ESPN, Star +

: ESPN, Star + Peru : Star +, ESPN

: Star +, ESPN Spain : dazn

: dazn United State : CBS Sports, Paramount +

: CBS Sports, Paramount + Uruguay : Star +, ESPN

: Star +, ESPN Venezuela: Star +, ESPN

youth vs. Vacation: game time

United States – 12:00 pm Los Angeles time

Mexico – 1.00 pm

United States – 2:00 pm Texas time

Peru – 2.00 pm

Ecuador – 2.00 pm

Colombia – 2.00 pm

United States – 3:00 PM Miami time

Chile – 3.00 pm

Bolivia – 3.00 pm

Venezuela – 3.00 pm

Paraguay – 3.00 pm

Uruguay – 4.00 pm

Argentina – 4.00 pm

Brazil – 4.00 pm

England – 8:00 PM

Spain – 9.00 pm

Italy – 9.00 pm

The return of coach Massimiliano Allegri to the ranks of “Vecia Signora” has not been great so far this season. The team did not show good regularity and that prevented the club from fighting directly for the Serie A title again.

However, Juventus does not intend to be empty this season and is betting on everything in the Coppa Italia. Last weekend, Torino lost 2-1 in their visit to Genoa, with goals conceded in the last minutes. The duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Danielle Rugani wasn’t very strong, but everything indicates that Matisse de Ligt is starting over.

On the other hand, the good news for the “Bianconero” is that Paulo Dybala is having a good individual moment and could be key in attack to feed Dusan Vlahovic and Alvaro Morata. In addition, the lopsided Moise Kean will be waiting on the bench.

Inter Milan’s present is different, as coach Simone Inzaghi has managed to keep the team fighting to be champions of the first division. However, the institution does not depend on itself: it must wait for Milan to lose in one of the two. The remaining dates to overcome.

Because of the positive team level, the Nerazzurri have outstanding personalities, especially in attack: Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko star well. The Argentine scored 22 goals in all competitions this campaign, while the Bosnian added 17 celebrations.

youth vs. Inside: history

Since July 2019, Juventus vs. Inter have met 10 times, leaving a worthy credit for “Vecchia Signora”: they have won four times. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri won twice (again in overtime).

04-03-20: Juventus 0-1 Inter – Serie A

01-12-2022: Inter 1-1 Juventus (2-1 extra time) – Italian Super Cup

10-24-2021: Inter 1-1 Juventus – Serie A

05-15-2021: Juventus 3-2 Inter – Serie A

09-02-2021: Juventus 0-0 Inter – Italian Cup

02-02-2021: Inter 1-2 Juventus – Italian Cup

01-17-2021: Inter 2-0 Juventus – Serie A

08-03-2020: Juventus 2-0 Inter Milan

10-6-2019: Inter 1-2 Juventus – Serie A

24-07-2019: Juventus 1-1 Inter (penalties 4-3) – International Champions Cup

youth vs. Inside: Possible Alliances