The fifth edition of “Red-Running the Middle Ages”

Medieval Network publishes the 2022 race calendar for this initiative, with which it unites sport, history and tourism. In each race, there will be a lottery among all participants for a prize consisting of a free weekend in a location other than the place where they were tested, which includes overnight accommodation, lunch or dinner, and a guided cultural tour of a selected village.

After two years of enforced absence due to the epidemic, the innovative proposal with which the medieval network unites tourist and sports activity reached its fifth edition this year. Thanks to her, the network has been able to integrate a popular racing circuit that is gaining more acceptance every year, especially among people who engage in sports tourism.

For this season, a calendar has been put in place from February to December with a total of eight exams that will cover the many locations that make up the medieval network. All races have in common that a good part of their way passes through the beautiful historical neighborhoods of these medieval cities.

Each municipality has integrated the circuit of “Red Medieval Run”, some of the most emblematic foot races with the aim of organizing a calendar of tests at the highest level that will attract the largest number of fans and tourists, although there are also some new ones. Additionally, as another incentive, the organization of each sweepstakes among all participants is a free weekend prize in a location other than their race venue, which includes an overnight stay, lunch or dinner, and a cultural visit. Guided in the selected village.

Evaluation

Throughout 2022, foot races will be held in 8 medieval cities and towns that are part of the network. Each race spans along a historic route and unparalleled environment, with routes adapted to any fan and distances ranging from a few kilometers for beginners or the already more demanding half marathon. Anyway, they all offer a unique opportunity to discover medieval culture while on the run.

The circuit began on February 20 with the V version of the Marvão Trail, a test that runs through the historic trails of the municipality of Marvão, to promote the sport in the context of competition, but above all, for coexistence.

This coming Saturday, May 14, Mukwano Bira Lagun will take place in Laguardia (Alava). It is a solidarity race whose celebration is part of the initiative of the students of the Víctor Tapia Eskola School, when they received a letter from the NGO Mukwano Lagun. In that letter, they are told that the children from Bujagali (Uganda) they work with have a disease called kwashiorkor, which causes their stomachs to swell due to malnutrition. At a meeting it was decided to run the race to help this NGO. The race is organized by primary school students from the Víctor Tapia de Laguardia School and has now received the support of the Medieval Network

On June 4, the 16th edition of the Sigüenza Popular Race will run, in which goals will be scored at the Guadalajara County Circuit. The test will pass through the beautiful historical center of the city, next to its most representative monuments, and through the wonderful natural environment that surrounds it, with two roads, one shorter than 5 km and the other longer than 10.

The fourth event will take place on August 14 in the town of Badajoz in Jerez de los Caballeros with the sixth night race “Passage through the Middle Ages”, a test of approximately 5 kilometres, organized by the city council. A good opportunity to get acquainted with this municipality nestled among oak forests and rivers, with streets and alleys that hide religious monuments, beautiful palaces, typical palaces and remains that can still be seen today from the heritage of the Knights Templar and Santiago.

Six days later, on August 20, will come the Mazan and its seventh mega-night race, running through the beautiful Adnamantine district and the relaxing paths of the Duero River. Another year, the Club Deportivo Globeros de Almazán will organize this test that brings together a large number of athletes of all categories. It enjoys a lot of popular warmth from the townspeople who follow the race a lot to encourage the participants.

The next test will take place on October 27. That day will be the 23rd edition of Donibane Lohizune-Hondarribia, a cross-border half marathon that will travel through the medieval streets of Hondarribia to the French city of Hendaye, with a stunning route along the Basque Coast. It is expected to be massive after two consecutive years of suspension.

The penultimate test for the Red-Corriendo El Medievl circuit will take place in December, without a specific date, in Consuegra, with the XX Consaburense Christmas Race, organized by the Municipal Sports Department. It is a race of different distances and is suitable for all kinds of fans.

The network will conclude the year mathematically with the last test of the “medieval red run”, IX San Silvestre de Estella-Lizarra, organized by Club Atlético Iranzo. Charitable in nature, you will pass through the heart of the medieval city of Navarre, passing through some of its unique streets and squares. It also takes two years without cumming.

About the network of medieval cities and towns

The Medieval Cities and Towns Network is an alliance of eight municipalities on the Iberian Peninsula whose medieval heritage gives it a first-class tourist attraction. The network, which crosses the peninsula from north to southwest, aims to promote and popularize these cities, as the Middle Ages left their strong mark. Almazán, Consuegra, Estella-Lizarra, Hondarribia, Jerez de los Caballeros, Laguardia, Olivenza and Sigüenza in Spain, and Marvão in Portugal make up this union of cities and towns that boast wonderful landscapes, gastronomy and cultural presentation.



