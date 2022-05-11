University of Sports received severe punishment from CONMEBOL | Barcelona | RMMD | Total Sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

They will pay a high cost. The University of Deportes called the Libertadores Cup the Libertadores Cup but received a $35,000 fine from CONMEBOL. The highest entity in South American football indicated that the cream team failed to comply with the transmission concepts, as well as due coordination of the duel conducted with FC Barcelona at the National Stadium.

According to the document posted on the official page of the top footballing entity in South America, the “creams” did not comply with Articles 4.5.1.1, 4.5.1.2 and 4.5.1.3 of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2022 Club Handbook which refers to an overview of camera positions and establishment of the facility. camera position and platform orientation.

Therefore, you will have to pay 15 thousand dollars, which will be automatically deducted from the amount that will be received for TV rights or sponsorship. To this fine is an additional $15,000 for breaching Section 10.2, Subsection A) of the Disciplinary Code, as well as an additional $5,000 for breaching Section 5.3.3.1 of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2022 Club Guide.

All this adds up to a total of $35,000 that will be deducted from the amount they received for sending and sponsoring rights. Besides the fine, they were also warned if the same offense was repeated.

In the event of a recurrence of any breach of sports discipline of the same nature or a nature similar to that which gave rise to this action, the provisions of Section 31 of the CONMEBOL Discipline Act and the consequences that may result therefrom shall apply.‘, they quote.

And the last penalty received by the club was directed at Alexa Valera, after the striker received a red card in Barcelona’s match against FC Barcelona in Guayaquil. The striker was punished with two dates by the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Committee, in addition to a fine of three thousand dollars, which was also deducted from the amount that his TV club will receive or sponsorship rights.

