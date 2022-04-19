Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL because he has yet to win the Super Bowl

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, said Monday that he wants to return to the NFL because he has yet to win a Super Bowl.

“I have some unfinished business, I’ve been to the Super Bowl, and I need to come back to end that call. I want to win a championship, I know he can do it and with all my heart I will,” the 34-year-old explained the quarterback.

Kaepernick led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII, which they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

In 2016, he played his final season with the so-called Gambusinos after deciding to protest racism and police abuse against blacks, kneeling at the start of NFL games while singing the United States national anthem.

The procedure cost him to be cut by the 49ers; He became a free agent and has since gone unnoticed by any team, so he is working alone to seek a return to the league, something he admitted he would do as a reserve.

“Yes, if I have to come on as a substitute that’s fine, but that’s not where I’m going because I’m going to show that I’m a starter and I’m going into the pitch like that. I just need that chance to get through that door.”

On April 2, the player held an exhibition in front of the NFL scouts during the first half of a spring game at the University of Michigan.

The event was organized by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick in San Francisco from 2011 to 2014.

In five years, the only NFL coach to speak with the quarterback was Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks, and he did so this past March, something he said got him excited, but didn’t go further.

“It’s five years of training behind the scenes to make sure I’m ready and staying at the top level. Then came the meeting with Pete Carroll and it didn’t happen anymore, but I still have passion and I will find my way back.”

Kaepernick was selected by the 49ers in the second round of the 2011 draft. In his five years with San Francisco, he played 69 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions; On the ground he had 2,300 yards and 13 TDs.