These are the matches we need to find out about the last qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | football | Sports

Although the groups and the match In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they still have to figure out the last three seeded matches of the World Cup event that will be known in June.

FIFA has set the dates of the three matches needed to know the latest ranked in Europe, which is between Scotland, Ukraine and Wales.

These clashes will take place on 1 June between Scotland and Ukraine in Glasgow. The winner will go to host Wales in Cardiff on 5 June. On that day, the last ranking will leave the Old Continent and will be part of Group B along with England, Iran and the United States.

The emergence of the new member of the group will be against the Americans.

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fixtures here

All remaining matches will take place in Doha, Qatar, between June 7 and 14.

Peru will play its ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022 on June 13 against the winner between the UAE and Australia. Photo: the universe

On the seventh, the United Arab Emirates and Australia will play their pass to play the crucial match against Peru on June 13. Among them is the seed who will play in Group D along with France, Denmark and Tunisia. It will be a debut against the world champion.

On June 14, the last secret player to be knocked out of the play-off between New Zealand and Costa Rica will be identified.

The winner of this key will go to Group E and make his debut against Spain, which will also accompany Germany and Japan.

These are the matches we need to find out about the last qualifying match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

June 1, 2022 (in Scotland)

5 June 2022

  • Wales vs. Scotland or Ukraine

June 7, 2022 (in Doha)

June 13, 2022 (in Doha)

  • Peru vs. Australia or UAE

June 14, 2022 (in Doha)

  • Costa Rica vs. New Zealand

