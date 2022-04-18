The Challenge of an Adventurous 83-Year-Old: From San Francisco to Nishinomiya by Sailboat

And83-year-old Japanese adventurer Kenichi Hori aspires to become the oldest solo sailor to cross the Pacific Ocean by sailboat. The round that he has already completed almost a third, According to Japanese media on Monday.

Horie departed from San Francisco, on the east coast of the United States, aboard the “Suntory Mermaid III” at the end of last month, the day before arriving on Oahu (Hawi, USA) about a week before arriving on Oahu (Hawi, United States of America). a plan.

navigator who He actually went around the world alone in a similar boat between 2004 and 2005, Among the other transoceanic odysseys he’s best known for in Japan, he aspires to set a new longevity record on his head with his new voyage. “Overall, I’m fine and without any problems. I’m enjoying the ride,” Hori told Japanese broadcaster NHK by phone.

In general, it works fine for me without any problems. I enjoy the trip Kenichi Hori, adventurer

Japanese sailor sails without a motor, GPS or radar to save space It reduces the energy consumption of its small boat of less than six meters in length, navigates with nautical charts and a mobile app, as well as transmits its location via satellite, which can be checked in real time on its website.

The ‘Suntory Mermaid II’ is equipped with two sails of about 20 square meters and solar panels to power the electronics on board, and Designed on behalf of Horie to reduce wind resistance Increased maneuverability and lightness.

Hoori still has 3,384 nautical miles to cross the Pacific Ocean, If he does not encounter any obstacles on his way, he plans to reach the city of Nishinomiya, in his hometown of Hyogo (southern Japan), in early June.