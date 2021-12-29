Kild Galleries in Giant Bormio

Norwegian Alexander Ammoudt Kelde crushed his rivals in the super giants for the World Cup in Bormio on Wednesday. (Italy), which already means His fourth win this season.

It was Kildy ahead of Austrians Raphael Haser (0.72) and Vincent Krechmeier (0.85).. Swiss Marco Odermatt, who finished second in the previous day’s touchdown, had to settle for eighth, but continues to comfortably lead the general classification.

It is assumed that Bormio Its third consecutive giant after Beaver Creek (USA) and Val Gardena (Italy) He emphasized his superiority in discipline.

2020 Crystal Globe Winner He went on the offensive, as always, on the icy track in Bormio and performed a show with perilous paths That his rivals did not dare to do.

“What an amazing race! I skated according to my plan, I tried to handle the rough parts well. He knew how to be good in key placesEurosport said.

It is the fourth win of the season for the 29-year-old Norwegian, who is returning from injury after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his right knee in January. In 2019/2020, his coronation winter, he won only one race.

But this year he hasn’t lined up the giant races yet, focusing on the sprints (Tuesday’s sixth on the touchdown).

Kelde is still behind Marco Odermatt in the playoffs. He’s the only one to have been in the top three of the season (giant, Super G and relegation) and has 276 more points than the Norwegian, his new runner-up, ahead of Thursday’s second Super G on the same track.

“It’s not too bad but playing with the best is not enough. Yesterday I skated very well on the landing, but today a good resultUdermatt said.

Behind Kilda Austrian Rafael Hacer surprised everyone by winning second place, the first podium in his career in the World Cup, at the age of 24.

countryman Vincent Krechmeier took third place, his third podium of the winter, without winning so far.