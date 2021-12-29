Sports University: Presentation of Manuel Barreto as the new head of the technical unit of the Palace | League 1

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

go home. Manuel Barretto He was officially appointed on Wednesday by the University of Sports as the new head of the technical unit of the Palace, thus sealing his return to the club where he made his debut as a footballer.

“Hello Manuel! Our new head of the technical unit for the junior divisions has signed a two-year contract with our club in the presence of Jean Ferrari, Rector of the University”, detailing the Merengo Foundation through a statement.

Manuel Barretto He succeeds Argentine Eduardo Espona, who served in this position during 2021. His association with the club for the next two seasons.

Manuel Barreto returns to university

During his time as a footballer, he worked in the lower divisions of the university, and made his professional debut as a striker for the ‘U’ team in 1998 at the age of 16. Manuel Barretto He remained at the institution until 2006 and only four years later withdrew due to a spinal injury.

He then began preparing to be a football coach and spent a short stint at university in 2015 when he led the U18 team in the Regional FA Cup, in which he reached second place.

His career continued at Sporting Crystal, where he had an impressive course through the minor and reserve classes, and achieved their respective titles. He took over the professional Celestial cast between 2019 and 2020, taking third place in the first year.

During 2021, he managed Deportivo Cupsol in League 2 and the Bicentennial Cup, a competition in which he faced and eliminated Universitario. Manuel Barretto He entered university after three months in Italy where he was training.

NUESTROS . files

Four weeks ago, the Omicron variant was announced in South Africa. Today, it has practically expanded into Europe and is prevalent in the United States. What is known so far about this variant?

More Stories

Kild Galleries in Giant Bormio

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Clubs bring reinforcements from Central America – El Comercio

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Former finalist Thiem will not go to the Australian Open | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

A worrying situation in the United States: More than 500 players in the NFL have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

China and Africa will seek to strengthen cooperation at the ministerial meeting

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Al-Taawon supports 26 international aid projects worth €200,000

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

De-authorization: What is the AMLO B plan if the INE refuses to conduct the consultation

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Sports University: Presentation of Manuel Barreto as the new head of the technical unit of the Palace | League 1

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Study shows hackers skip 2-step verification

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Ex-Playboy model hits 80-year-old passenger during flight and spits in the face, gets arrested by the FBI and faces assault charges

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Have you applied for a US visa? Embassy offers recruitment of 30 thousand users

1 hour ago Leland Griffith