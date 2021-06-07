Konato out of anger in the final between Mexico and the United States

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Héctor Herrera received a warning after going to fight the ball for the US goalkeeper and unleashed a ripple of anger.

90 minutes of regular time for the final CONCACAF League of Nations Enter United State s Mexico Shut up with an outpouring of anger that left the blame Hector Herrera And Andre Yadlin.

in overtime, Hector Herrera Sweep the ball with Ethan Horvath, the goalkeeper who entered the substitution due to Zach Stephen’s injury. The Mexican collided with the goalkeeper, which unleashed the players United State They will run to the work area to face the Mexican soccer player.

To the outbreak of the dispute joined Herving LozanoAnd the Edson Alvarez s Hector Moreno. Chucky initially came to rush, but ended up reassuring footballers, like Alvarez. However, Moreno got into an argument with Weston McKinney.

At the end of the meeting, John Petty, the central referee for commitment, showed the yellow card to Hector Herrera and DeAndre Yedlim. Later, he joined Hector Moreno and Weston McKinney to chat with both players.

More Stories

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: This was Money’s return to boxing against the famous YouTuber in an exhibition fight in Miami | full sports

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Athletics – Marilyde Paulino is the first to break 50 seconds in Huelva in the 400 meters

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Fans Should Hear the Call to Eliminate the Gay Cry: Martino

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Guillermo Ochoa asks fans not to repeat the cry against the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Video | Asensio’s three strikes to win the Dominican Republic

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chivas will benefit from a tour of the United States to vaccinate the campus

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

Francisco Santos resigns from the Embassy of Colombia in the United States | government | Economie

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch the top 5 Mexican political films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring