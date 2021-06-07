Konato out of anger in the final between Mexico and the United States

Héctor Herrera received a warning after going to fight the ball for the US goalkeeper and unleashed a ripple of anger.

90 minutes of regular time for the final CONCACAF League of Nations Enter United State s Mexico Shut up with an outpouring of anger that left the blame Hector Herrera And Andre Yadlin.

in overtime, Hector Herrera Sweep the ball with Ethan Horvath, the goalkeeper who entered the substitution due to Zach Stephen’s injury. The Mexican collided with the goalkeeper, which unleashed the players United State They will run to the work area to face the Mexican soccer player.

To the outbreak of the dispute joined Herving LozanoAnd the Edson Alvarez s Hector Moreno. Chucky initially came to rush, but ended up reassuring footballers, like Alvarez. However, Moreno got into an argument with Weston McKinney.

At the end of the meeting, John Petty, the central referee for commitment, showed the yellow card to Hector Herrera and DeAndre Yedlim. Later, he joined Hector Moreno and Weston McKinney to chat with both players.