Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: This was Money’s return to boxing against the famous YouTuber in an exhibition fight in Miami | full sports

in 44 years Floyd Mayweather Jr. He is back in boxing after nearly four years of absence to face YouTube Logan Paul On a show night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. There were eight rounds in which the “money” was clearly superior, but he managed to eliminate his opponent.

Mayweather, with an undefeated 50-0 record, used all his experience to take on the young and rebellious Logan Paul, who began firing punches in the opening rounds. “Money” used a more defensive strategy, looking for a counterattack.

Minutes passed and Paul’s energy was changing, fatigue was palpable and Mayweather took the opportunity to attack his opponent’s soft areas. However, he could never relate to the coup of mercy that had brought down the “dissident”.

More than visibly tired, Logan Paul resisted every minute, and the fight – being a show and there were no judges – ended with no score or winner, leaving a disappointment amongst the crowd, as he wanted to see Floyd Mayweather’s knockout.

Mayweather, the former six-class world champion, already had another exhibition fight in 2017 against mixed martial arts (MMA) personality Conor McGregor, who reached 4.3 million paid sales.

That fight, in which Mayweather had a record 50 wins (27 knockouts) without losses, sparked the current trend of boxers to seek out opponents outside their sport.

YouTuber Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul also said that 1.3 million views were sold for his fight in April against mixed martial arts fighter Ben Askren, a figure that could be surpassed on Sunday with Mayweather’s stature and greater popularity in social networks. than her competitor (23 million subscribers on YouTube).

At 44, the “money” is riding a wave of returns that last November brought former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 54, back into the ring against fellow fifty-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

That same night, Jake Paul fired former NBA player Nate Robinson in an evening that brought in more than $80 million in television sales.

After Mayweather, the next legend to enter the ring is 48-year-old Mexican-American Oscar De La Hoya.

