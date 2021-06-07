The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

The Premier League is not dead. The twelve founding clubs keep their capital in the company that manages the Premier League, as advanced secrecy. The agreement signed between Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Milan and Juventus is still valid, unresolved and untested. .

According to the media that published the special commercial agreement signed between the two parties, it indicates the continuation of the project despite the continued validity of all clubs except for Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus.

The document states that “the founders have agreed to jointly and equally own the European Super League, a limited liability company that will own, operate and operate the Super League directly and through a series of subsidiaries.”

On May 7, nine of the twelve participating clubs agreed to UEFA’s terms of reconciliation with the competitions. The entity explained in a statement that “in the spirit of reconciliation, and in the interest of European football, nine of the twelve clubs participating in the so-called Premier League project have submitted to UEFA a declaration of commitment by the club outlining its position. These clubs, including their commitment to UEFA club competitions as well as competitions National Clubs. Other teams, currently, are keeping their pulse, and are being penalized.

Only Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus did not break up verbally

However, UEFA has specified that the nine clubs will be subject to a withholding of 5% of the income they received from UEFA club competitions during a season, which will be redistributed and will accept heavy fines if they intend to play. That kind of €100 million or if they break any other commitment they made in the €50 million declaration.

In addition, “as a gesture of goodwill, and in cooperation with other clubs, Nueves Club will donate a total sum of fifteen million euros, which will be used for the benefit of children, youth and grassroots football in local communities throughout Europe, including the United Kingdom ” .

a few weeks ago, The Premier League has asked Madrid’s 17th Commercial Court to take precautionary measures to protect the twelve clubs promoting the project. In the face of threats from UEFA and FIFA, in the demand that they obtained.