direct | Mazatlan vs. Atlas: Watch live duel for match 15 of Liga MX on TV Azteca Deportes

Guard1anes 2021 is entering its final extension and Mazatlan continues to fight hard to stay among the top 12 players and be a part of Liguilla, while Atlas still dreams of qualifying directly to the Final Series.

Currently, Guadalajara is sixth with 21 points and has fallen to Lyon 3-1 on Day 14. In the meantime, Mazatlan is in 11th place with 17 units and is up after its recent victory over Tijuana 3 to 2.

The last direct confrontation between the two teams was on September 12 last year in the 10th round of Guard1anes 2020, when they drew 1 to 1 in Guadalajara with two goals from Miguel Sansores and Renato Ibarra.

Day and time: When is the game? Mazatlan vs. atlas?

Mazatlan vs. Atlas will be this Friday, April 16 At the Kraken Arena.

Hours by country:

CDMX: 9:30 pm.

United State: 19:30 PT / 22:30 ET

Argentina: 23:30

Brazil: 23:30

Chile: 10:30 pm.

Colombia: 9:30 pm.

Ecuador: 9:30 pm.

Peru: 9:30 pm.

Transmission: How to watch a Mazatlán vs. atlas?

The meeting will be broadcast live to Mexico by Azteca Sports TV. You will have all the match details on the Bolavip website.

TV channels

Mexico: Azteca Sports TV

United State: TUDN