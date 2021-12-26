Kyle Sweet, the new Dragon Star

Barcelona Dragons add a new star to their roster. The Reus franchise has announced the new addition to the North American receiver Kyle Sweet. California is the fifth signature of the entity headed by Bart Iaccarino after Edo Sanchez (OL), Roll Hummelmose (OL), Edwin Elio (DL) and Benjamin Plu (WR). Some of the operations added to the renovations of Álex González ‘Posito’, Yago Rivero, Adrián Jiménez, Sebastian Bowen, Jordi, Cesare Brugnani and especially those of Zach Edwards, seek to strengthen the squad in order to better balance the wins in the second European League of the football season.

Born in Rancho Santa Margherita (California, United States), Kyle Sweet was trained at the Santa Margherita Catholic Institute, where he excelled with the U.S. soccer team with a total of 151 receptions, 2,420 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons. In addition, he has played the role of a “corner player” and a “returner”. In his time in high school, he highlighted his encounter with Orange Lutheran where he achieved 15 receptions, 235 yards and two touchdowns.

He spent his undergraduate degree at Washington State Cougars at the university’s PAC-12 Division I (NCAA) conference. With the Cougars, he played 50 games, 27 of them as a rookie, and made 139 receptions for a total of 1,454 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per reception. In his senior year, as Senior (2018), Sweet was the team captain.

After his college days, Sweet was not drafted as a free agent by any of the NFL teams, despite his participation in Los Angeles Rams training camp. In 2020, he signed with the Kirchdorf Wildcats of the Bundesliga, but delays in the competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the recipient in California from making the jump to Europe. A step he will take in 2021 with the Barcelona Dragons shirt.

Sweet will face the difficult task of replacing Jean Constant, one of ELF’s best players in Season 1. The American signed the runner-up, the Hamburg Sea Devils. The new recipient of the Dragons will have, yes, the charm of Zach Edwards. The Minnesota quarterback was renewed with the Reus franchise after a few months of reflection. Sweet-Edwards’ pair should be one of the green team’s main offensive assets.

The next step for Barcelona Dragons will be to announce the coach. After the departure of “Coach” Adam Rita, Kian Tarragona worked hard to find a coach who could lead the team to take a step forward. Although his first year at ELF wasn’t bad, the franchise was unable to enter the playoffs for the title. A goal the Dragon hopes to achieve in this second year.

Internal sources for the franchise admit that the technician is very close, but it will take a few days to announce it. He will be a head coach with a distinct defensive side, having served as the defensive coordinator for several franchises of the National Football League (NFL), the top American football competition in the world.