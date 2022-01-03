La Jornada – ATP Cup: Germans Zverev and Krawitz fall to the British

Sydney. The German men’s tennis team led by Olympic champion Alexander Zverev kicked off the ATP Cup in Sydney with a loss in the crucial doubles match against Great Britain.

Zverev and Kevin Krawetz lost 6-3 6-4 to Jimmy Murray and Daniel Evans.

The series began with Jean-Lennard Struve losing to Daniel Evans 6-1, 6-2. Then Zverev, seeded number one in Germany, tied it with a 7-6 (7-2) score and a 6-1 victory over Cameron Norrie, 12th in the world rankings.

The world’s number three was taken over at the last minute by gimmick Tim Pütz.

The German team will have to compensate in the next two matches of the preliminary round against Canada and the United States and wait for the British to stumble.

After the group stage, the four winners from each sector will advance to the semi-finals.

The ATP Cup is a preparation for the first Australian Open Big bangs of the year starting on the seventeenth of this month in Melbourne.

Australian competition director Craig Tiley has confirmed that Novak Djokovic must clarify “in the next few days” whether he will defend his title in Melbourne.

All players who want to play brilliant Oceanic must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to host state Victoria rules.

The vaccination requirement has called into question the participation of nine-times Australian Open champion Djokovic, as he has repeatedly refused to reveal whether he has been vaccinated or not, claiming it is up to his personality.

“We still have some charter flights until the end of this week, after which all the players will be here,” Tilley told Australian media.

Djokovic, the world’s leading racket, has tied for 20 championship titles. Big bangs With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Swiss will not be in Melbourne due to the injury, while the Spaniard recently arrived in Melbourne, after recovering from Covid-19.