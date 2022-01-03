These are the African Cup numbers

Only a few days to dispute over Africa Cup of Nations 2022We present to you the wonderful personalities who will participate in this tournament with their national teams looking for the crown of this edition.

The thirtieth edition of the tournament will have the title holder Algeria And Cameroon, as host to all the teams that seek to stay with the African Cup, is threatened by everything since the beginning of the epidemic.

The Africa Cup takes place between January 9 and February 6, which is the date on which the giants of my country are held European football They will lose some of their personality.

Read more: A Mexican will participate in the 2022 African Cup of Nations

Among the great players who will be attending Mohamed Salah With Egypt, Riyad Mahrez with Argentina, Sadio Mane with Senegal, Edward Mendy with Senegal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Gabon, Kelechi Ihenacho with Nigeria and Thomas Partey with Ghana.

Achraf at Paris Saint-Germain, Haller at Ajax, Casey in Milan, Koulibaly at Napoli or Chubu-Moting at Bayern Munich are just some of the examples of how the CAF will feature high-profile players in this edition.

There is no doubt that Mo Salah is the most focused player because he is the one who has shown his great quality during several seasons with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah was a member of the Pharaohs team for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Gabon. Their participation begins on January 17, with a goalless draw with Mali and then defeating Uganda by the slightest difference with their help.