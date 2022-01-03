These are the African Cup numbers

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Only a few days to dispute over Africa Cup of Nations 2022We present to you the wonderful personalities who will participate in this tournament with their national teams looking for the crown of this edition.

The thirtieth edition of the tournament will have the title holder Algeria And Cameroon, as host to all the teams that seek to stay with the African Cup, is threatened by everything since the beginning of the epidemic.

The Africa Cup takes place between January 9 and February 6, which is the date on which the giants of my country are held European football They will lose some of their personality.

Read more: A Mexican will participate in the 2022 African Cup of Nations

Among the great players who will be attending Mohamed Salah With Egypt, Riyad Mahrez with Argentina, Sadio Mane with Senegal, Edward Mendy with Senegal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Gabon, Kelechi Ihenacho with Nigeria and Thomas Partey with Ghana.

Achraf at Paris Saint-Germain, Haller at Ajax, Casey in Milan, Koulibaly at Napoli or Chubu-Moting at Bayern Munich are just some of the examples of how the CAF will feature high-profile players in this edition.

There is no doubt that Mo Salah is the most focused player because he is the one who has shown his great quality during several seasons with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah was a member of the Pharaohs team for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Gabon. Their participation begins on January 17, with a goalless draw with Mali and then defeating Uganda by the slightest difference with their help.

Sports Editor of Los Mochis, responsible for the sports agenda of the municipality of Ahome as well as national and international sports such as the major leagues, NBA, NFL, Mexican football, Champions League and other European and international football leagues. She graduated from Universidad de Occidente Los Mochis in Communication Sciences, graduated in English from the University of Arizona Phoenix campus, and successfully attended the Digital Sports Journalism Workshop at the University of Guadalajara. Mexicana del Pacifico attended the 2019 final between Charus and Yakis, as well as play offs at the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit. He has 10 years at EL DEBATE, including seven years as a sports editor.

More

More Stories

Latvia and Germany win the gold medal in the bobsleigh world cup

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico’s Geopolitical Outlook – El Sol de México

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Four members of Badminton Club Montella participate as judges in the 2021 World Cup in Huelva ~ Montella Digital

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Greece misses Tsitsipas and loses to Poland | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The best sport moments of 2021

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The best sport moments of 2021

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chilean president-elect plans to double science budget

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

These are the African Cup numbers

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

We won’t be able to forget you, these games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Another 2,000 flights canceled in the US due to bad weather and COVID-19- Uno TV

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US Defense Secretary confirms he has Covid-19

27 mins ago Leland Griffith