Latvia and Germany win the gold medal in the bobsleigh world cup

47 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Latvia won the gold medal in the national team grand relay at the World Cup on SundayAustria came in second and the United States in third place.

The Latvian team consisting of Eliza Tiruma, Kristers Aparjods, Marlins Bots and Roberts Plume sledges finished in 2 minutes 24.294 seconds.

The Austrian team consisting of Madeleine Eagle, Nico Gleicher, Thomas Stew and Lorenz Koller skates came in second with a sledge of 2: 24,652.

The Americans – Summer Breacher and Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jason Terdiman – took the bronze with a time of 2:24,802.

Germany, in their homeland, can only rank fourth with a time of 2:24.955. It is the team’s second relay medal of the season for USA Log, who won silver in the season-opening relay on the new track in Yanqing, China, which will be used at the Beijing Olympics next month.

Germany climbed to the top of the podium in the women’s event On Sunday, Julia Topitz (1:53,167) beat compatriot Natalie Geisenberger (1:53,408) in the second set to win the gold medal. Eagle finished third for Austria.

Tobitz led Eagle by 102 points in the women’s World Cup overall standings, with five rounds remaining. The margin between the two was 72 on entry on Sunday. Bretcher ranked fifth in the women’s race, with Britney Arndt ranked 12th and Ashley Farquharson 16th.

Emily Sweeney didn’t finish the race for the Americans when she crashed in her second set After scoring one of the best split times in the entire race.

The World Cup Ski Series moves to Sigulda, Latvia, next weekend.

