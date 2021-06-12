La Jornada – Despite losing the League of Nations, Mexico is still ahead of the United States

Although Mexico lost in the CONCACAF Nations League, it “still has a lead over the United States, and the game is not changing direction,” former tri-color national team and Seattle Sounders assistant Gonzalo Pineda said, while highlighting how appealing the game is. The All-Star Game, scheduled for August 25 in Los Angeles, is called.

“Long time ago I did not see the United States at this level, but Mexico has been dominant in recent years, even the Americans did not attend the Olympics in four editions,” he said.

“Of course the USA has a new generation of players who are having a good time in Europe, but there are also very good Mexican footballers. Perhaps that match marked the beginning of a new era of rivalry between the two.”

Regarding the All-Star game between the MLS and Liga Mx, Pineda acknowledged that the match doesn’t contribute much to football, but it “would be attractive to marketing as well as players” when he remembers that MLS has important franchise elements.

It’s the Portuguese naniBrazilian Duck And Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, every time I remember a team I think of a player of this level,” he noted.

Others unknown, but talented are Victor Vázquez, of Galaxy; “Diego Rossi from Los Angeles and Nico Lodeiro from Sounders,” he added.

He confirmed that although Javier was not called up to the Mexican national team Chicharito Hernandez “He has regained a good level in MLS and it will be interesting to see how people receive him, if there are more Latin fans, and it will be interesting to watch him against Liga Mx defenders.”

