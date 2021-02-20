La Jornada- Incomprehensible because Medvedev was not able to compete as a crossover

Melbourne. After beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2 7-5 in the semi-finals, Daniel Medvedev stated that he hoped for “great success” for Russia in the Australian Open final, despite the fact that your country’s flag and anthem are banned from competing. International major until December 2022, due to repeated violations of anti-doping laws.

Medvedev, who will play the final against world number one Novak Djokovic, said he did not understand why he could not raise the Russian flag if he won the Tokyo Olympics, although he preferred not to engage in politics.

“When we go, for example, to the Olympics as tennis players, we won’t understand why we can’t say ‘Russia’ and we can’t see our flag,” he said.

“I hope it will be a great success for the country. We want the children to know that Russia can be a great nation in tennis, and that is the most important thing. This is the most enjoyable part of our success,” said the currently ranked fourth in the world rankings.

The Russian delegation gave an impressive performance in Melbourne in the men’s team, with three representatives participating in the quarter-finals and two in the semi-finals.

“I’m Russian. Why can’t I say? It’s politics. I’m not taking risks there,” he settled.

Medvedev, unbeaten for nearly four months and brimming with confidence, issued a warning of his potential against Djokovic before the final on Sunday.

Tenacious in service, he conceded almost nothing to his Greek rival in front of more than 7,000 fans at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Medvedev qualified for him for the second time in the final Big Slash StrikesAfter a year and a half of losing the 2019 US Open to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

The day before, Djokovic was freed from abdominal pain, and he ended up with three Groups (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) by the Russian adventure Aslan Karatsev (114th in the world).

Regarding the fight with Djokovic, the Russian is very clear: “He never lost in the final here, he has all the pressure, he is running after Roger and Rafa. I just hope to show my best tennis and know I can beat the big names if I play well. It is clear that he has more experience, but he also loses more. “

Belarusian Sabalenka and Belgian Mertens were crowned the first champion of the first Big Slash Strikes Season, winning the doubles championship final against Czechs Barbora Kryzhikova and Katrina Senyakova, 6-2, 6-3.

Minsk and Lovin, who started in the second seed, were crowned for the second time in “big” as a married couple, having achieved it at the 2019 US Open.